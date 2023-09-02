This is how to recreate Hailey Bieber’s viral ‘strawberry girl’ makeup

‘Strawberry girl’ makeup is the latest beauty trend.

Hailey Bieber unveiled the technique, which gives its user a stunning sunkissed look, via TikTok earlier this month.

The 26-year-old had previously dubbed this summer “strawberry girl summer 🍓”.

Speaking in her TikTok video, Hailey said: “So I’ve never done a voiceover before, but I wanted to do it for this video, walking you through how I do the strawberry make-up look.”

“I started with the [rhode] glazing milk and the peptide glazing fluid which I always do.”

“Then I brushed up my brows, and went in with some cream bronzer — had to make sure that I didn’t forget the forehead. Then I went in with some concealer, just a little bit, and blended it out.’

“Then I went in with two cream blushes that I mix together — can’t say where the cream blushes are from (wink wink)” – teasing they’re a scheduled rhode release.

“Then I went in with a peachy coloured highlighter, and then I applied some bronzer to my lids,” Hailey continued.

The rhode founder then used an eyeliner to add faux freckles to her nose and cheeks, before creating a “tiny little wing” for a cat eye effect.

“Then I did lip liner, kinda buffed it out. And then I went in with the same two cream glasses that were on my cheeks and used that for my lip.”

Hailey used her finger to blend out the cream blush colours on her lips, before concluding: “Peptide lip treatment — and there you have it!”