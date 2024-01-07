These are the BEST Penney’s skincare dupes of high-end brands

Penney’s currently stock some of the best skincare dupes of well-known high-end brands.

As we come down from the madness that is Christmas, January is usually a quiet month for most, with pockets considerably lighter than usual.

Check out some of these skincare dupes that will save you some serious €.

PS… Prep + Perfect Vitamin Enriched Moisturising Primer

This primer is apparently a dupe for the Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base.

The Bobbi Brown moisturiser retails for €48 on Look Fantastic, while it’s Penney’s dupe can be bought for just €5.

With Oat Oil and Shea Butter this moisturiser is guaranteed to leave your skin feeling smooth and silky.

PS… Vitamin Lip Oil

This lip oil is the perfect dupe for the iconic Dior Addict Lip Oil which retails for over €40.

Coming in shades of orange and peach, this will give you the perfect glossy lip.

Enriched with Vitamin E, Jojoba oil and Hyaluronic acid, this will keep your lips glossy, smooth and more hydrated.

Better yet, it retails for only €3.

PS… Skin and Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser

This Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser is a dupe for The Ordinary’s Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser and retails for an amazing €4.60.

The Ordinary is an incredibly popular skincare brand which is known to be less expensive than other brands, however this Penney’s dupe is still half of the price, with The Ordinary moisturiser retailing for €11.95.

Both lightweight and smooth on the skin, this dupe is perfect for the winter months.

PS… Instant Bronzing Drops

Penney’s bronzing drops are the perfect dupes for the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, which currently retail on Boots for €38.

This dupe will give your skin a dewy, natural golden glow for half the price.

The tanning product can be purchased for just €3.50 in Penney’s stores.