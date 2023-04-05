Influencers are loving this Penneys dupe of Drunk Elephant’s viral bronzing drops

The Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops are one of the top trending beauty products of the year and now.

The popular tanning drops, which cost €34, are almost impossible to get your hands on as they are always sold out.

But now, Penneys has released a dupe for them for just a fraction of the price.

The Penneys version will set you back just €3.50, and influencers are loving them.

Irish TikTok star Miriam Mullins wrote: “RUN to Penneys gals! So gorge, really easy to blend & better than the Drunk Elephant ones.”

UK-based content creator Amelia Olivia also tried both products side by side and reviewed the dupe on her TikTok.

She said: “She’s very, very pigmented… Realistically, you’re not going to be able to tell the difference between these at all… She’s very cute.”

You can buy the affordable dupe in Penneys stores across the country.