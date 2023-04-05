Influencers are loving this Penneys dupe of Drunk Elephant’s viral bronzing drops

The Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops are one of the top trending beauty products of the year and now.
The popular tanning drops, which cost €34, are almost impossible to get your hands on as they are always sold out.
But now, Penneys has released a dupe for them for just a fraction of the price.
@miriammullins_
RUN to penneys gals ! Let me know if ye want me to compare these on my face #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral #bronzingdrops #primarkbronzingdrops
The Penneys version will set you back just €3.50, and influencers are loving them.
Irish TikTok star Miriam Mullins wrote: “RUN to Penneys gals! So gorge, really easy to blend & better than the Drunk Elephant ones.”
UK-based content creator Amelia Olivia also tried both products side by side and reviewed the dupe on her TikTok.
She said: “She’s very, very pigmented… Realistically, you’re not going to be able to tell the difference between these at all… She’s very cute.”
@amelia0livia
Testing Primarks NEW Bronzing Drops☀️ Testing Tuesdays Episode 2 #primarkbeauty #bronzingdrops #primarkmakeup
You can buy the affordable dupe in Penneys stores across the country.