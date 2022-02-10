Everything you need to know about the ‘Glazed Donut’ skincare trend

According to Hailey Bieber, 2022 is all about “glazed donut” skin.

The model took to Instagram to show off the results of the new skincare trend, and the results are incredible.

The viral beauty hack make your skin appear as glossy and smooth as a Glazed Krispy Kreme Donut.

To achieve this gorgeous and glowy look, you’ll need to prep your skin by removing any dead skin, product residue or fake tan with an exfoliant to ensure flawless results.

Then, it’s time to layer on some hydrating, antioxidant rich products to your face.

Start by applying your favourite serum, followed by a moisturiser and a facial oil, before putting on some lip balm and eye cream.

Hailey broke down her exact nighttime skincare routine in a YouTube video shared last year, sharing her favourite products to use and top tips.

The 24-year-old said: “My standard when I go to bed at night is that if I’m not getting into bed looking like a glazed donut, then I’m not doing the right thing.”

“Find yourself a moisturiser that helps you look like a glazed donut at the end of the day.”

Check out her routine below: