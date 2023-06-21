Charleen Murphy’s collaboration with Kash Beauty boasts the ultimate lip combo

Charleen Murphy is launching her own collection with Irish beauty brand Kash Beauty.

The popular influencer is known for her flawless makeup looks, so a collaboration between the two was a no-brainer.

Kash Beauty has exploded in popularity since it was created by viral makeup artist Keilidh Cashell in 2020, and is now home to over 70 products across 11 unique collections.

Sharing her collaboration with Kash Beauty on social media, Charleen wrote: “Eeeeek yous have NO idea how hard this secret was to keep! I cannot wait to show you what we have been working on and to turn KASH Pink 💕💗💓🌸.”

“Thank you for all your support so far, I seen all your guesses and excitement in the comments and it’s made me so happy to see🥺.”

“We cannot wait to share the full collection with you all very soon 👀 keep an eye on our page as we reveal the products over the next few days!”

Charleen also invited her followers to sign up for VIP Access so they can access a special presale on June 22.

So far, the beauty influencer has unveiled four products from her much-anticipated collection.

First up was a Skin Glaze blush in a vivid pink shade, alongside a pink sculpting sponge created by Charleen for the perfect finish.

Next up, Charleen has created the ultimate lip combo for summer with a creamy nude-pink lip liner called ‘Obsessed’, and a juicy lip oil called ‘Watermelon Kiss’.

The liner creates the perfect lip contour, while the luscious lip oil gives you that just been kissed look.

We can’t wait to see the rest of the full collection!