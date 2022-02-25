Boots Ireland announces surprise return of cult favourite cosmetics range

Boots Ireland have announced the surprise return of the 17 cosmetics range.

With a brand-new look, high-performing formulations and an unbelievable price tag, beauty lovers can stock up their makeup bags with 17 without breaking the bank.

With lipsticks from €2.99 to eyeshadow palettes as low as €6.99, the new 17 line-up consists of over 170 high-performing products to build an entire makeup look for under €15.

The entire range is vegan and never tested on animals, delivering quality yet affordable cosmetics that are accessible for all.

Many will remember 17 as a cult beauty favourite amongst generations of makeup lovers, known for inspiring confidence and empowering self-expression with trend-led, affordable beauty for over 50 years.

The new 17 range continues this legacy, celebrating every kind of beauty with day-to-day essentials like skin-enhancing foundation, neutral lip shades, and translucent setting powder to amped up cosmetics for experimentation, including powerful pigmented eye sticks, bold liquid liners and lip-boosting glosses.

Jenna Whittingham-Ward, Head of Beauty – Boots Brands & Exclusives, said: “We believe beauty is for everyone, and affordable cosmetics doesn’t have to mean a compromise on quality.”

“That’s why we’re so excited to bring a fresh, new-look 17 to our beauty-loving customers at Boots. We know our customers love to experiment with makeup, and they want to try out the latest looks trending on TikTok without breaking the bank.”

“We’re proud to have created a range of cosmetics in 17 without limits or barriers that’s accessible to all beauty fans across the UK & Ireland – we just can’t wait for them to try it!”

The entire 17 range is available to shop on Boots.ie right now, and will be sold in 30 Boots stores across Ireland from March 8th, 2022.