Beauty gurus are raving about magnetic lashes

Magnetic lashes are the latest beauty product to go viral.

They are fake eyelashes that adhere to your eyes using a magnetic eyeliner painted across your lid instead of using a glue.

The lashes have a strip of mini magnets along the bottom of them which stick to the liner once applied.

TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira said of magnetic lashes: “Do they work? Absolutely.”

“If you’re someone who struggles with glue, or you just struggle to get the lashes on, I highly recommend magnetic lashes.”

“They’re incredibly easy to put on and beginner friendly. If you’re looking to get into lashes, try starting out with magnetic lashes first.”

Love Island star Liberty Poole recently launched a collection of magnetic lashes with Lola’s Lashes that are cruelty-free, vegan and non-toxic.

Speaking about the viral beauty product, the former Nandos waitress said: “They are so good for your eyes as they have no toxins in their products.”

“Something I have suffered with before is my eyes inflaming after I take my lashes off! With Lola’s Lashes, you don’t have that problem.”