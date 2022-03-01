Beauty gurus are raving about magnetic lashes

Magnetic lashes are the latest beauty product to go viral.
They are fake eyelashes that adhere to your eyes using a magnetic eyeliner painted across your lid instead of using a glue.
The lashes have a strip of mini magnets along the bottom of them which stick to the liner once applied.
@mikaylanogueira Here’s what I really think of magnetic lashes.. #makeup #thisisnotanadlol #beauty #magneticlashes #falselashes ♬ original sound – Mikayla Nogueira
TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira said of magnetic lashes: “Do they work? Absolutely.”
“If you’re someone who struggles with glue, or you just struggle to get the lashes on, I highly recommend magnetic lashes.”
“They’re incredibly easy to put on and beginner friendly. If you’re looking to get into lashes, try starting out with magnetic lashes first.”
@katiefeeneyy gave magnetic lashes a try🤷🏼♀️🤪😬 do you have naturally long lashes? #magneticlashes #falselashes #makeup #TodayILearned #voiceover ♬ Backyard Boy – Claire Rosinkranz
Love Island star Liberty Poole recently launched a collection of magnetic lashes with Lola’s Lashes that are cruelty-free, vegan and non-toxic.
Speaking about the viral beauty product, the former Nandos waitress said: “They are so good for your eyes as they have no toxins in their products.”
“Something I have suffered with before is my eyes inflaming after I take my lashes off! With Lola’s Lashes, you don’t have that problem.”
@lolaslashes Date night ready?💋✨ Sign up now to be the first to know when our SELL-OUT ‘Lash Book’ is back in stock! @sophiecairnssxx with the #lashtryon ♬ original sound – Lola’s Lashes