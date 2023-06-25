5 Beauty Products Goss.ie Has Been Loving This Month

The Goss.ie team has rounded up some of our favourite beauty products from the month of June.

From makeup must-haves and skincare saviours, to stunning new perfumes and game-changing hair products, these are the five products we have been loving this month.

Take a look:

Dripping Gold CC Me In Foundation

The Goss.ie team were kindly invited to check out the brand new SOSU Cosmetics store in Dundrum Town Centre earlier this month.

The stunning shop is stocked with all the bestselling products from SOSU Cosmetics, Dripping Gold Tan and Bahama Body Tan, and we got our hands on some of them.

I was in need of a new foundation, so I picked up the Dripping Gold CC Me In Foundation. I had heard a lot of great things about this product, and it definitely didn’t disappoint.

The foundation, which is available in 10 shades, leaves your skin feeling super hydrated and looking gorgeous and glowy. It also contains SPF 45, which means your skin will be protected from UVB rays.

You can shop the product in store, or online for €24.95 here.

Dermalogica Oil To Foam Total Cleanser

Dermalogica is one of our favourite skincare brands, and their brand new cleanser is a must-have.

The Oil To Foam Total Cleanser melts away make-up, sunscreen, debris, excess sebum, and pollutants with just one wash – leaving your skin instantly soft and smooth.

Although we are a big fan of double cleansing, there is no need to when you use this product, as it works twice as hard twice as fast.

A splash of water transforms the gel-oil into a rich, cloud-like foam to wash away any remaining impurities on your skin, leaving it spotless.

You can buy the product for €65 here.

KASH Beauty’s Sculpt Blush Sticks

KASH Beauty is the makeup brand everyone is talking about now, following the release of their stunning new collection with Irish influencer Charleen Murphy.

I recently tried out the brand’s Sculpt Blush Stick in the shade ‘Love Language’, and I am obsessed.

I usually opt for a pink shade of blush, so I wasn’t sure if the red shade would suit my skin. But these cream blushes blend into the skin beautifully, and this product is now part of my daily makeup routine.

The blush is also available in the shades ‘Poppin Peach’, ‘Sweet Talk’, and ‘Burnt Cherry’.

Grab yours for €18.95 here.

The Smooth Company’s 4 in 1 Smooth Styler Professional Styling Comb

Everyone on the Goss team has a Smooth Stick in their handbag, so we were delighted when The Smooth Company sent us their latest product – the ‘4 in 1 Smooth Styler Professional Styling Comb’.

This is the perfect product for those who love a slicked back bun or ponytail as, like the Smooth Stick, it helps to tame your baby hairs.

It also detangles, sections, smooths and parts your hair, and it is suitable for all hair types.

You can buy it for €19.99 here.

Versace Dylan Purple Eau de Parfum

Aspect Beauty invited the team to their Ireland showcase this week, where we got to sample a range of premium perfumes.

Our favourite fragrance was definitely the new Versace Dylan Purple Eau de Parfum, which has a gorgeous fruity scent.

It contains top notes of bitter orange and pear juice, heart notes of purple freesia, and base notes of cedarwood.

You can buy a 50ml bottle of the perfume for €89 here.