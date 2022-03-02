4 Hair Hacks That Have Gone Viral On TikTok

Looking to up your hair game?

We’ve rounded up some top hair hacks that have gone viral on TikTok so you can try them out.

Take a look:

Heatless Curls

Heatless curls have become a huge trend online over the past few months, as users have been sharing how you can transform your hair overnight with a silk rod headband.

Starting with damp or dry hair, you simply secure the band on your head with a clip, twist sections of your hair around the band (adding a little more to each section as you go) and tie each end with a scrunchie. Once your hair is in place, you can go to sleep in it, and wake up with perfect curls. The next morning simply unwrap your hair from the headband, brush through the curls, and set them with some hairspray.

Thicker Ponytail

Celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton has worked with some huge A-listers, including Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.

Lucky for us, he has also shared some of his top hair hacks on TikTok.

For his ‘upgrade your pony game’ tutorial, Chris parted the hair, tied up the top section into a high ponytail and crossed the bottom half over the top.

The result? A big, bouncy and impressively thick ponytail without using heat or extensions.

Silk Pillowcases

According to beauty gurus, silk pillowcases have a number of benefits to both your skin and your hair.

They can improve skin and hair hydration, prevent fine lines and wrinkles, and result in smoother, frizz-free hair every morning.

Just pop one over your pillow and enjoy some well-deserved beauty sleep!

Claw Clip Hack

Claw clips have made a serious comeback, with models such as Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber rocking the accessory.

It can be difficult to use a claw clip on long hair, but this TikTok hack will make it super easy for you.

Simply twist your hair around your finger and then secure it into place with your claw clip.