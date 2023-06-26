Goss Island Episode 4 – Holly Carpenter on why Love Island needs to be ‘spiced up’ – sponsored by F&F, Fashion at Tesco

Influencer and TV personality Holly Carpenter is the latest guest on our podcast dedicated to all things Love Island; Goss Island.

Brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco, the podcast series is presented by popular Love Island commentator Alan Cawley, who will do a deep dive every Monday about the latest antics inside the villa.

In episode four, Alan and Holly delve into the drama of this year’s show, which has already featured some shocking twists and turns, and Holly reveals why this season needs to be spiced up with some bombshell drama.

From Molly’s shock dumping to Kady McDermott’s epic return, the pair had plenty to say on the goings on inside the villa.

Holly also got candid about her own experience on reality TV, and revealed what really went down when she was asked to audition for Love Island…

The fourth episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Plus watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

