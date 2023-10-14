What is ‘girl math’? Here are some of the best examples

‘Girl math’ is taking over TikTok.

The viral trend sees users illogically justifying their spending habits, such as paying cash for something means it’s free because the money didn’t come out of your bank account.

Here are some of the best examples:

If you pay cash for something, it’s free.

Anything bought with a gift card is free.

If you buy something and return it, you’re making money.

If you buy something that’s €50 and exchange it with something that’s €100, you’re saving €50.

If you put €20 in a pocket, forget about it and find it a few months later, you’re making money.

If you buy concert tickets or pay for a holiday months in advance it’s free by the time it comes around.

Cancelled plans means you’re making money.

If an item is €50 with a €10 shipping fee but there’s free shipping if you spend over €100, you have to spend the extra €50 to save money on shipping.

If you offer to pay for something and everyone pays you their cut back, you’re making money.

If you spend money the day before you’re paid, you’re not losing money.