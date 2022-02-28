Traits you are attracted to in a person – according to your Zodiac sign

You can tell a lot from your Zodiac sign!

We have compiled a list of traits that each Zodiac sign seeks in their significant other.

Let’s take a look:

Aries (March 21st – April 19th)

Aries are confident, honest and upfront.

Their vibrant personality is addictive, people love being around them and you can easily fall in love with them.

Aries look for people who are good fun and someone who will stick by them through the tough times.

Taurus (April 20th – May 20th)

People born in this sun sign are loyal and stable individuals, which is why their partners will always feel secure with them.

Tauruses prefer to be with like-minded people who are both loyal and interesting, which is why their relationships are valued and long-term.

Gemini (May 21st – June 20th)

Geminis enjoy being social and usually have a large friend group.

They are super flirty and can be described as a free spirit.

They are usually attracted to people with the same attitude, and seeks a partner who is sure of themselves and confident.

Cancer (June 21st – July 22nd)

Cancers are very sensitive and loyal, and they need the exact same in a partner.

People born under this sign usually prefer spending quality time with their significant other than heading out partying.

They seek caring, loyal and loving people as they are not very trusting people, hence why it can take time for them to be comfortable with anyone new.

Leo (July 23rd – August 22nd)

Leos love excess admiration and attention!

They are warm, loving people who are natural born leaders.

They love people who can pamper them and give them all the affection they desire.

Virgo (August 23rd – September 22nd)

Virgos are super kind and caring.

They have a conservative nature and people tend to find them highly attractive.

Virgos are perfectionists, and they expect nothing less from a partner.

Libra (September 23rd – October 22nd)

Libras seek stability and love in their relationship.

They are very calm individuals who do not like arguments or drama.

Libras therefore love chilled and easy-going people.

Scorpio (October 23rd – November 21st)

Scorpios are private people and take a while to open up to their love interests.

Their me-time is extremely important for them and so they look for a partner who respects that.

Scorpios often appear tough on the outside, but they are very kind and caring and will show that side of them to the right person.

Sagittarius (November 22nd – December 21st)

Dating a Sagittarius is always fun!

Their energies are always high, and they carry a flair of wit and humour, usually making them the center of attraction.

This star sign looks for someone who can look out for them and be their best friend through it all.

Capricorn (December 22nd – January 19th)

Capricorns are impulsive but disciplined individuals who always take their responsibilities head-on.

They look for partners that are care-free, have the same domestic stability, and especially admire someone who is diligent at their work.

Aquarius (January 20th – February 18th)

Aquarius’ are friendly, kind and hardworking people who are very focused on reaching their goals.

They are also headstrong individuals and they want a partner who admires and supports that.

Pisces (February 19th – March 20th)

Pisces are compassionate people who dream big in life.

They are honest and believe in having transparency in their relationship.

Pisces value people’s efficiency and encourage their partners to be organized in their lives.