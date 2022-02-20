Signs Your Partner Is Falling Out Of Love With You

Even though not all relationships are meant to be, it can be devastating when things don’t work out.

If your partner is starting to act different around you, it might be because their feelings have changed, and it might be time for your relationship to end.

Here are 5 signs that your beau may be falling out of love with you:

They are no longer affectionate

If you’re getting no physical affection from your partner, that may be a sign that spark between you is gone.

While most relationships go through “dry spells” at some point, it is important to talk things through with your partner and see if you can fix things.

But if after you’ve had the conversation your relationship is still lacking affection/physical touch, it could be a problem that can’t be fixed.

They are taking longer to reply to your texts

Is your partner always on your phone when you’re together, but takes hours or even days to reply when you’re apart?

While they may sometimes just be in need of a detox from their phone, it could also mean they are avoiding talking to you.

As always, make sure to ask your partner straight up rather than jumping to conclusions and if they don’t make an effort to change their ways, they may not be into you anymore.

The littlest things irritate them / They’re always picking fights

Do you feel like you can do no right in your partner’s eyes? That everything you do irritates or aggravates them?

This could mean the honeymoon period is well and truly over, and they’ve gotten an “ick” that won’t go away.

When you’re in love, you are usually willing look past your partner’s little annoying bad habits. But if they are finding more faults in you then good things, they have probably fallen out of love with you.

Sexpert Tracy Cox told The Sun: “Constant nit-picking, finding fault where they didn’t before, pointing out your failings when they used to applaud your successes… it might be they no longer like you, let alone love you.”

They don’t seem excited to spend time together

If you were inseparable at the beginning of your relationship but your partner no longer seems eager to spend quality time with you, it may be a sign that their heart is no longer in it.

It is important to always find time for each other in a relationship, and it should be fun and exciting, not a chore.