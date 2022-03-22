How to get back into the dating world after a breakup

It can be difficult to put yourself out there in the dating world, especially if you’ve recently gone through a breakup.

If you feel ready to move on and look for love again, we’ve listed some tips to try and help you.

Take a look:

Reflect on what you do and don’t want in a partner

There’s a lot you can learn from your previous relationship.

Think back on the good and bad times in your romance and decide what qualities in your ex-beau you would like in a future partner, and what traits you definitely want to avoid in future.

Doing this will help give you a clear idea of exactly what you are looking for in your next relationship, and it will hopefully help you to avoid making the same mistakes from your past.

Don’t compare new dates to your ex

Dating after a serious relationship can be really tricky.

It is difficult not to compare your new dates with your past partner, but it is very important that you stop yourself from doing this.

Your past relationship didn’t work out for a reason, and if you’re still hung up on your ex you’ll never be able to really give your new romance a proper go.

Similarly, don’t speak about your ex on the date, as your new date will think you’re still not over them.

Take things slow

Don’t jump straight into a new relationship after one ends.

It is important to make sure you learn to be okay by yourself, and if you do decide you’re ready to date again, have some fun with it.

Get to know new people, explore your options, and don’t put pressure on yourself or settle.

Make sure to have given sufficient time to heal

Before you get back out into the dating scene, it’s important to make sure you feel ready to do so.

After a breakup, take some time to heal before you even think about giving your everything to another relationship.

Enjoy some quality time with your friends, book a trip away, practice self-care, and only redownload that dating app when you feel truly ready.