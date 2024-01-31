Ad
PICS: Stars step out for the opening night of X Factor star Mary Byrne’s brand-new show

A host of stars from stage and television stepped out for the opening night of X Factor star Mary Byrne’s brand new show.

Directed by the talented Rob Murphy, the one-woman performance, entitled Check Me Out, is a riveting and emotional journey through Mary’s remarkable life.

The brand-new show premiered at The Civic Theatre and saw the likes of Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick, Johnny Ward, Enya Martin, Conor Clear, Rebecca Kelly in attendance.

Mary Byrne on stage at the opening of her new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Karl Broderick and Alan Hughes pictured at the opening night of Mary Byrne’s new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Rebecca Kelly pictured at the opening night of Mary Byrne’s new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Allanna Hennessy pictured at the opening night of Mary Byrne’s new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Her performance included some of the classic songs associated with Mary’s career to date – This Is My Life, This Is A Man’s World and Always On My Mind.

From her humble beginnings at the checkout counter to her unforgettable journey on X Factor, Mary took the audience on a nostalgic ride filled with laughter, music, and heartfelt moments.

Mary’s unique blend of humour, music, and nostalgia provided a fantastic night of entertainment .

Adam G pictured at the opening night of Mary Byrne’s new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Sarah Harvey pictured at the opening night of Mary Byrne’s new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Rob Murphy pictured at the opening night of Mary Byrne’s new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Derek O Neill and Keith Monahan pictured at the opening night of Mary Byrne’s new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Joy Donohoe and Rebecca Storm pictured at the opening night of Mary Byrne’s new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Eilish O Carroll pictured at the opening night of Mary Byrne’s new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Danielle Hanna pictured at the opening night of Mary Byrne’s new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Beverley Coughlan pictured at the opening night of Mary Byrne’s new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Alan Amsby and Helen Jordan pictured at the opening night of Mary Byrne’s new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Conor Clear pictured at the opening night of Mary Byrne’s new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Enya Martin pictured at the opening night of Mary Byrne’s new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Johnny Ward pictured at the opening night of Mary Byrne’s new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Mary Byrne in her dressing room prior to her taking to the stage for the opening night of her new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Rob Murphy pictured with Mary Byrne in her dressing room prior to her taking to the stage for the opening night of her new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Mary Byrne in her dressing room prior to her taking to the stage for the opening night of her new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Mary Byrne on stage at the opening of her new show ‘ Check Me Out ‘ at the Civic Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

