PICS: Stars step out for the opening night of X Factor star Mary Byrne’s brand-new show

A host of stars from stage and television stepped out for the opening night of X Factor star Mary Byrne’s brand new show.

Directed by the talented Rob Murphy, the one-woman performance, entitled Check Me Out, is a riveting and emotional journey through Mary’s remarkable life.

The brand-new show premiered at The Civic Theatre and saw the likes of Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick, Johnny Ward, Enya Martin, Conor Clear, Rebecca Kelly in attendance.

Her performance included some of the classic songs associated with Mary’s career to date – This Is My Life, This Is A Man’s World and Always On My Mind.

From her humble beginnings at the checkout counter to her unforgettable journey on X Factor, Mary took the audience on a nostalgic ride filled with laughter, music, and heartfelt moments.

Mary’s unique blend of humour, music, and nostalgia provided a fantastic night of entertainment .