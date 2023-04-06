PICS: Well-known faces step out for intimate launch event with skincare guru Eavanna Breen

Top Irish skin therapist Eavanna Breen held an intimate lunch to celebrate “the biggest beauty announcements of her career so far” on Wednesday.

Many of Ireland’s best known and most followed names were in attendance at Ely Wine Bar in Dublin to support the beauty guru – including Greg O’Shea, Clementine MacNiece, Rob Kenny, Erica Cody, Triona McCarthy, Tara O’Farrell and Holly Carpenter.

At the lavish lunch event, Eavanna announced that she is both renaming her renowned beauty clinic to her own name, as well launching her first ever skincare product.

Formerly the ‘Akina Beauty and Laser Clinic’, Eavanna lifted a placard to reveal her stunning new branding and clinic renaming to her own name.

Announcing the dawn of a new era, Eavanna introduced the ‘Eavanna Breen Beauty and Laser Clinic’.

Now at 50 years old, and looking more fabulous than ever, Eavanna felt like this was the right time to rebrand her clinic to her own name, stating she is so confident in the superior talent of both her and her team, she was willing to bet her name on it.

Guests sat down for the 3-course lunch with a gorgeous goody-bag placed on each table setting. When asked to do so by Eavanna, each attendee opened their bag to find Eavanna’s first ever self-made skincare product inside.

Now at the pinnacle of her career, Eavanna has poured her immense knowledge base into designing an expert skincare product, in collaboration with artificial-intelligence led German skincare brand ‘Skinmade’.

After two years of planning and development, the Skinmade by Eavanna Breen ‘Hyaluronic Intensive Serum’ ensures the skin remains hydrated while also helping to reduce wrinkles and lines.

Speaking about the new serum at the launch, Eavanna Breen said: “We have worked tirelessly to develop a unique formula. This hyaluronic acid serum gives the skin a sudden moisture boost and, at the same time, improves its hydration level over a longer period of time.”

“The peptides in the serum slow the thinning of ageing skin and help to minimise fine lines. We have included hyaluronic acids of different molecular weights to hydrate the skin on all levels: the skin looks plump and feels supple.”

“Its elasticity is improved, and the production of hyaluronic acid within the skin cells is stimulated as well, delivering exceptional results.”

