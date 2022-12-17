Ad
PICS: Well-known faces line out for the opening night of Snow White panto

A host of well-known faces lined out for the opening night of the Snow White panto.

The family-friendly play runs at the National Stadium in Dublin until January 8 2023.

Alan Hughes took a break from his Ireland AM presenting role to throw himself fully into the stage production, which he stars in as Sammy Sausages.

Pic: Brian McEvoy

Alan also produced the panto alongside his husband Karl Broderick, who wrote the family-friendly play.

The star-studded cast this year includes Katherine Lynch, who plays the Evil Queen, Adam Weafer, who plays Prince Handsome, and Katie Wier, who portrays Snow White.

Former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba also appears in the panto as The Fairy, while Rob Murphy once again stars as Buffy.

Pic: Brian McEvoy

Keeping things up with times, Conor O’Brien and Adam Finn also play Tik & Tok in the pantomime.

For more information, check out www.panto.ie.

Well-known faces at the opening night included Muireann O’Connell, Tommy Bowe, Glenda Gilson and Leo Varadkar.

Take a look at the photos below:

Tommy Bowe and Muireann O’Connell at the official opening of Snow White and Sammy and Buffy at the National Stadium, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Paul Ryder at the official opening of Snow White and Sammy and Buffy at the National Stadium, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Anna Daly at the official opening of Snow White and Sammy and Buffy at the National Stadium, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Glenda Gilson with husband Rob McNaughton and their children Bobby and Danny at the official opening of Snow White and Sammy and Buffy at the National Stadium, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Breda Banaghan and Mandy Maher at the official opening of Snow White and Sammy and Buffy at the National Stadium, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Leo Varadkar with his sister Sonia and his nephews Eric O’Loughlin and Alex O’Loughlin at the official opening of Snow White and Sammy and Buffy at the National Stadium, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Una Crawford O’Brien and Bryan Murray at the official opening of Snow White and Sammy and Buffy at the National Stadium, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Siobhan O Connor with children Eila and Erin at the official opening of Snow White and Sammy and Buffy at the National Stadium, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Michele McGrath at the official opening of Snow White and Sammy and Buffy at the National Stadium, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Colette Fitzpatrick at the official opening of Snow White and Sammy and Buffy at the National Stadium, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Roz Flanagan with Indie Lyons and Sofia Grack at the official opening of Snow White and Sammy and Buffy at the National Stadium, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Kathleen Watkins and Karl Broderick at the official opening of Snow White and Sammy and Buffy at the National Stadium, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Jenny Dixon and Tom Neville at the official opening of Snow White and Sammy and Buffy at the National Stadium, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Claire Byrne at the official opening of Snow White and Sammy and Buffy at the National Stadium, Dublin.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
