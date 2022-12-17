PICS: Well-known faces line out for the opening night of Snow White panto

A host of well-known faces lined out for the opening night of the Snow White panto.

The family-friendly play runs at the National Stadium in Dublin until January 8 2023.

Alan Hughes took a break from his Ireland AM presenting role to throw himself fully into the stage production, which he stars in as Sammy Sausages.

Alan also produced the panto alongside his husband Karl Broderick, who wrote the family-friendly play.

The star-studded cast this year includes Katherine Lynch, who plays the Evil Queen, Adam Weafer, who plays Prince Handsome, and Katie Wier, who portrays Snow White.

Former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba also appears in the panto as The Fairy, while Rob Murphy once again stars as Buffy.

Keeping things up with times, Conor O’Brien and Adam Finn also play Tik & Tok in the pantomime.

For more information, check out www.panto.ie.

Well-known faces at the opening night included Muireann O’Connell, Tommy Bowe, Glenda Gilson and Leo Varadkar.

Take a look at the photos below: