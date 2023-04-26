PICS: The winner of Best Dressed at day two of Punchestown Races

Large crowds were blessed with the glorious sunshine at Punchestown Racecourse on Wednesday – where Nomi Brennan was announced as the daily winner of Best Dressed.

All week, style scouts will be tasked with finding the most stylish attendees at the racecourse, with finalists being selected each day ahead of the grand final on Friday.

In association with Bollinger, the competition is open to those who catch the eye of the Style Council members by dressing with elegance, creativity and confidence.

The sustainability and appropriateness of outfits are also considered.

Today’s winner, Nomi Brennan, wowed in a baby pink midi dress, which she paired with a black fascinator, black mules, and a matching YSL bag.

The Bollinger Style Council consists of Jess Colivet, Lawson Mpame, Suzie O’Neill, David O’Connor, Katie Du Jour, Sinead Keary, Sarah Battle and Roxanne Parker.

Perhaps the most qualified member of the council is Bollinger’s International Michelle O’Sullivan – who has observed the Punchestown style evolving since 2016.

The Bollinger Garden in The Style Quarter is the focus of all things fashion at The Punchestown Festival this year, which runs from Tuesday, April 25 until Saturday, April 29.

Take a look at more photos from Wednesday below: