PICS: The winner of Best Dressed at day two of Punchestown Races

Nomi Brennan © Michael Chester
Large crowds were blessed with the glorious sunshine at Punchestown Racecourse on Wednesday – where Nomi Brennan was announced as the daily winner of Best Dressed.

All week, style scouts will be tasked with finding the most stylish attendees at the racecourse, with finalists being selected each day ahead of the grand final on Friday.

In association with Bollinger, the competition is open to those who catch the eye of the Style Council members by dressing with elegance, creativity and confidence.

Nomi Brennan | Michael Chester

The sustainability and appropriateness of outfits are also considered.

Today’s winner, Nomi Brennan, wowed in a baby pink midi dress, which she paired with a black fascinator, black mules, and a matching YSL bag.

The Bollinger Style Council consists of Jess Colivet, Lawson Mpame, Suzie O’Neill, David O’Connor, Katie Du Jour, Sinead Keary, Sarah Battle and Roxanne Parker.

Nomi Brennan, Eider Leite, Louise Brennan, Zack Moradi, Fiona Mulleady finalists of day two Bollinger Best Dressed at Punchestown | Michael Chester

Perhaps the most qualified member of the council is Bollinger’s International Michelle O’Sullivan – who has observed the Punchestown style evolving since 2016.

The Bollinger Garden in The Style Quarter is the focus of all things fashion at The Punchestown Festival this year, which runs from Tuesday, April 25 until Saturday, April 29.

Take a look at more photos from Wednesday below:

Nell Watts | Credit: Michael Chester
Mitty Hardy | Credit: Michael Chester
Marietta Doran Style Council MC | Credit: Michael Chester
Jess Colivet, Katie Du Jour, and Sinead Keary Style Council Judges | Credit: Michael Chester
Marita McDonnell and Shauna Mulligan | Credit: Michael Chester
Orlaith Doran and Mia Gibbons Powell | Credit: Michael Chester
Klara Schuster | Credit: Michael Chester
Martina McKenna | Credit: Michael Chester
Sara Kelly | Credit: Michael Chester
Finial Nic Kenna and Sara Kelly | Credit: Michael Chester
Aileen Lyons and
Dee Mddock | Credit: Michael Chester
Martina Forristal, Martina McKenna and Susannah Lawlor | Credit: Michael Chester
Sinead Dunlop, Sheila Goode and Amanda Wills | Credit: Michael Chester
