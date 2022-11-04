PICS: SHEIN opens second pop-up shop in Dublin

Global online retailer SHEIN have set fashion fans hearts racing with the opening of their second Irish pop-up shop in Jervis Shopping Center this November.

The SHEIN pop-up kicked off with an exclusive opening party on Thursday night, giving media and influencers a first glimpse of the stunning store.

The pop-up is open to the public from November 4th – 8th, and SHEIN are also thrilled to announce, for the first time ever in Ireland, fans of the brand are able to purchase the collections in-store for the duration of the pop-up.

There are lots of treats in store for those in attendance, with a free gift for the first 100 shoppers each day, and a free gift for those who complete an in-store survey (while stocks last).

SHEIN pride themselves on making fashion accessible for everyone and the pop-up will reflect that ethos, with collections for women, men and an extensive curve range.

Beauty fans will be catered to with the insiders-favourite SHEGLAM range available, while SHEIN’s accessories and footwear collections also making an appearance.

SHEIN shoppers will be able to shop a selection from their much-loved collections, including glitz and glamour from SHEIN Bae, Insta-worthy basics from SHEIN Basics, classically chic pieces from the MOTF collection, event-worthy showstoppers from the Love & Lemonade range and cult activewear from GLOWMODE.

SHEIN will be donating all remaining stock to their pop-up shop charity partner Women’s Aid, to support the vital work they do in working to stop domestic violence against women and children in Ireland.

See womensaid.ie for more information on their services.

The pop-up shop’s opening hours are:

Friday 4th November: 9am – 7pm

Saturday 5th November: 9am – 7pm

Sunday 6th November: 11am – 6:30pm

Monday 7th November: 9am – 6:30pm

Tuesday 8th November: 9am – 6:30pm