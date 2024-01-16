PICS: Katie Price steps out for makeup masterclass in Dublin

Katie Price jetted into Dublin over the weekend for a special makeup masterclass.

The class took place at Ceira Lambert’s new hair consultancy at Harvey Nichols in Dundrum Town Centre.

With the aid of well-known celebrity makeup artist James McGuigan, Katie shared her top makeup looks and explained how to create them.

Attendees on the night were treated to an up-close and personal experience with the reality TV star and James who talked through how he was doing Katie’s make up on the stage.

Katie also took the opportunity to show off her latest tattoo on her back to guests in attendance.