PICS: Irish stars step out for the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection

A host of Irish stars stepped out to celebrate the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection.

The event took place at Dublin hotspot The Dean on Monday night.

The stunning Dolce Vita collection is inspired by vintage Italian romance, and features delicate lace and luxe satin.

The collection features structured corsets, statement gowns and premium tailoring, adorned with bold floral prints.

A host of well-known faces including Louise Cooney, Lauren Whelan, Michelle Regazolli Stone, Rosalind Lipsett and Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon stepped out at the star-studded event.

You can shop the Dolce Vita collection here; prices range from €30-€250.