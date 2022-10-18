Ad
PICS: Irish stars step out for the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection

A host of Irish stars stepped out to celebrate the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection.

The event took place at Dublin hotspot The Dean on Monday night.

The stunning Dolce Vita collection is inspired by vintage Italian romance, and features delicate lace and luxe satin.

Louise Cooney pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Laura Nolan pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy

The collection features structured corsets, statement gowns and premium tailoring, adorned with bold floral prints.

A host of well-known faces including Louise Cooney, Lauren Whelan, Michelle Regazolli Stone, Rosalind Lipsett and Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon stepped out at the star-studded event.

You can shop the Dolce Vita collection here; prices range from €30-€250.

Rosalind Lipsett pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ivanna McMahon pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ciara Ryan pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Robyn Trout pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Michelle Regazzoli Stone pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ayo Fierce and Emmanuel Agbon pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Lauren Whelan pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sian Walton pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Rebecca Rose Quigley pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ellen Turbett, Jodie Dodrill and Nicole Fitzpatrick pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Lucy Melling pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Lorna Stewart pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Gerry Lavery and Rachel Nugent pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Kate Coffey and Olivia Coffey pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Emma Power pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Rebekah O’Leary pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Croia Fitzpatrick and Chloe O’Loughlin pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Nikki Whelan pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Leah Morgan pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Paige Comerford pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Nicole Gaffney and Kasey Carroll pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sophie Connolly and Jade Walsh pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Lorna Duffy pictured at the launch of Club L London’s Dolce Vita collection at the Dean Hotel, Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
