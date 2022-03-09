PICS: Irish stars step out as Emirates celebrate 10 years in Ireland

A host of Irish stars stepped out at House on Leeson Street in Dublin today to celebrate Emirates’ 10th anniversary in the Irish market.
Since 2012, Emirates has connected almost 3 million passengers between Dublin and Dubai and onwards to amazing destinations around the world.
Guests enjoyed a champagne reception followed by an Arabic inspired menu of flat breads, hummus, stuffed vine leaves, a hearty tagine and of course, a delicious birthday cake to mark ten years of Emirates in Ireland.
Well-known faces including Jess Redden, Niamh Cullen, Lynn Kelly, Brian Ormond, Greg O’Shea and Holly Carpenter attended the event this afternoon.
Check out the photos below:
