PICS: Hogs & Heifers launches in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre

Hogs and Heifers has opened their second Hogs and Heifers Bar and Grill in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin creating over 40 new jobs. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Emma Costigan
Hogs & Heifers has launched in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

The American style bar and grill offers delicious burgers, which are freshly ground and hand-crafted by the team daily.

The Man vs Hogs challenge is a must-try contest if you’re visiting the establishment.

Janeta Klisc pictured at the opening of Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

The challenge consists of six patties, fries and a pint – customers have 45 minutes to finish the meal, if they’re lucky enough to succeed the food is on the house.

Hogs & Heifers is part of award-winning hospitality group The Wright Group who own and operate a variety of locations The Bloody Stream, Wrights Anglers Rest and Marqette Dublin Airport.

Check out the photos from the event below:

Grace McAleese pictured at the opening of Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Katie Markham pictured at the opening of Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sian Walton pictured at the opening of Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aga Pachwicewicz and Basia Zawila pictured at the opening of Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aine Breslin and Dervila Nallen pictured at the opening of Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Steve Oduor pictured at the opening of Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Mikie Wright pictured at the opening of Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ellie Fairbrother and Melad Nateel pictured at the opening of Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Professional Golfer Philip Walton with Lord Mayor of South Dublin Emma Murphy pictured at the opening of Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Michelle Rossiter and Stephen Shaw pictured at the opening of Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Louise Johnston and Barbara Pearse pictured at the opening of Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aaron McCarthy and Jade Saunders pictured at the opening of Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Adriana Tanase and Daniel Tanase pictured at the opening of Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Oliwa Krakowska, Maggie Rose and Patrycja Krakowska pictured at the opening of Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Maureen McNally and Susan Cullen pictured at the opening of Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Contact us