PICS: Hogs & Heifers launches in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre

Hogs & Heifers has launched in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

The American style bar and grill offers delicious burgers, which are freshly ground and hand-crafted by the team daily.

The Man vs Hogs challenge is a must-try contest if you’re visiting the establishment.

The challenge consists of six patties, fries and a pint – customers have 45 minutes to finish the meal, if they’re lucky enough to succeed the food is on the house.

Hogs & Heifers is part of award-winning hospitality group The Wright Group who own and operate a variety of locations The Bloody Stream, Wrights Anglers Rest and Marqette Dublin Airport.

Check out the photos from the event below: