PICS: Aimee Connolly opens brand new Sculpted store on Dublin’s Grafton Street

Aimee Connolly has opened her brand new Sculpted store on Dublin’s Grafton Street.

Sculpted by Aimee is the first ever Irish cosmetics brand to open a flagship store on the prestigious street.

Founder & CEO of the brand Aimee Connolly gushed: “It feels like a real full circle moment for me as we get set to open our doors on prestigious Grafton Street. We have seen exponential growth over the last six years which I did not expect to be this rapid.”

“I started my career working in MAC on Grafton Street and to think I am coming full circle and opening my own brand’s flagship store on that same street is quite incredible,” Aimee continued. “Coming out of Covid I really wanted to maximise the experiential elements we offer our customers and get back face to face in a bigger and better way than ever before.”

“For me, there is no more attractive location in Ireland than Grafton Street, so it was a no-brainer for me to look at spaces there. Having more than one floor was a non-negotiable for us to maximise our service offering and truly give customers an experience to remember.”

“We will be situated at the top of the street in a unit previously occupied by Urban Decay cosmetics, which is the very first brand that I worked for at the age of 16. The store is in a super position right by the Luas stop and the entrance to Stephens Green Park.”

“There are always risks involved with new ventures such as this, but business growth is nothing without risk and I am really excited for people to see what we have in store,” the founder admitted.

Sculpted by Aimee’s flagship store officially opened its doors to the public at 10am on Friday, September 16.

The Grafton Street-based store is kitted out with stellar technology – including virtual try-on screens, digital looks books and a click and collect service.

It also boasts a phone-charging stations in its “chillout area”, for those that wish to spend a little more time in the stunning store.

The Sculpted store has a recycling facility on site for customers to recycle their used Sculpted by Aimee products and even earn reward points in the process.

The Suite on the store’s second floor is a purpose-built studio space for events, masterclasses, make overs, makeup lessons and the return of Sculpted The Academy.

Aimee was joined by a host of well-known faces at the launch of her brand’s flagship store – including James Patrice, Louise Cooney and Sophie Murray.

Make-up artists Mark Rogers and Tara Anderson also lined out at the event.