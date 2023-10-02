Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

All the red carpet photos from the Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards 2023

Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

A host of famous faces stepped out for the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards this weekend.

The inspirational awards ceremony took place on Sunday, October 1st, at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire.

Hosted by broadcaster and entrepreneur Gráinne Seoige, the event celebrated women across multiple genres – including business, the arts, social justice and sports.

Grainne Seoige pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards at the Royal Marine Hotel , Dunlaoghaire, Dublin.
The awards celebrated women across multiple genres -including business, the arts, social justice and sports.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Grainne Seoige and Ali Ryan pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ali Ryan, Grainee Seoige and Kendra Beckerpictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Two special categories called Local Hero and Local Businesswoman also honoured women put forward by Goss.ie readers who have made an impact in their local area.

A host of well-known faces attended the event – including Rosanna Davison, Miriam O’Callaghan, Muireann O’Connell, Cecelia Ahern, RuthAnne Cunningham, Emer O’Neill, Norah Casey, Aoife Walsh, Katie Hannon, Ellen Keane, Hannah Tyrrell, Linda Keating, Jenny McCarthy, and Soulé to name a few.

Rosanna Davison pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Cecelia Ahern pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards at the Royal Marine Hotel , Dunlaoghaire, Dublin.
The awards celebrated women across multiple genres -including business, the arts, social justice and sports.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Emer O’Neill pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards at the Royal Marine Hotel , Dunlaoghaire, Dublin.
The awards celebrated women across multiple genres -including business, the arts, social justice and sports.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ellen Keane pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards at the Royal Marine Hotel , Dunlaoghaire, Dublin.
The awards celebrated women across multiple genres -including business, the arts, social justice and sports.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Members of the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Football Team were honoured with a special  Women of the Year award during the ceremony.

The team, lead by captain Katie McCabe, made history earlier this year when they qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia.

2023 will forever be remembered as the year that Ireland came together to support these amazing women, and it’s safe to say they won the hearts of the nation.

Businesswoman of the Year went to Sharon Cunningham and Orlaith Ryan, who co-founded the speciality pharmaceutical company Shorla Oncology in 2018.

Orlaith Ryan and Sharon Cunningham pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Popular singer-songwriter RuthAnne, the woman behind the viral wedding anthem The Vow and Irish Women in Harmony, was awarded Artist of the Year.

One of Ireland’s most well-known broadcasters, Miriam O’Callaghan, who has helmed RTÉ’s leading current affairs programme Prime Time since 1996, took home The News Industry Award.

In sports, Irish sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke was awarded Sportswoman of the Year, following another incredible 12 months for the 21-year-old in the world of athletics.

The Writer of the Year award went to Liz Nugent, whose fifth crime novel Strange Sally Diamond received rave reviews in 2023.

RuthAnne pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Miriam O Callaghan who picked up the News Industry Award at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards at the Royal Marine Hotel , Dunlaoghaire, Dublin.
The awards celebrated women across multiple genres -including business, the arts, social justice and sports.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Liz Nugent Picture: Brian McEvoy

The winner of Rising Star was Niamh Donnelly, the co-founder and Chief Robotics Officer of Akara Robotics, an AI company focused on delivering innovative robotic solutions in healthcare.

The Best Start-Up award went to ReFunk, which was established by friends Anna Sheehan, Ellie Waters, Meredith Davis and Ellen Ryall in 2020. The sustainably-focused business connects conscious customers with freelance upcyclers who breathe new life into old furniture.

Meanwhile, Therese Coveney and Cathy Smith, Founder and Programmes Manager of The Together Academy, went home with the Trailblazer of the Year Award. Their unique social enterprise cafés provide young adults with Down syndrome specialised certified training, on-the-job experience, work placements and a critical social support network.

Niamh Donnelly pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Therese Coveney and Cathy Smith pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Meredith Davis and Anna Sheehan pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

The Local Businesswoman award, nominated by Goss.ie readers, was won by Dara Shortt, who founded Comfort Homecare in response to the growing need for person-centred care in the comfort of their own homes.

And finally, the Local Hero award went to Ciara Jones, who has been branded an “unsung hero in the autism community”.

Nominated by a fellow parent in the autism community, the mother-of-three has been advocating for autistic people since her son Gavin was diagnosed with autism back in 2011 when he was almost two years old.

Check out more photos from the awards show below:

Dara Shortt pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ciara Jones and Olivia Cannon pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Deborah Somorin pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Kerry Hanaphy pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Debbie O Donnell pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Katie O Brien pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Rachel Hennessy pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Alicia Darrigan pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aine Kerr and Tammy Darcy pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Tammy Kennedy pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Hannah Tyrrell pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Grainne McElwain pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Valerie O Reilly pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Camille O Malley and Lyn Markey pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ciara Phelan pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Elida Sousa pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Denise Buckley and Moya pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Chloe Mustafi and Heather Condren pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sinead County pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ciara O Toole pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Tammy Gough and Mark Gough pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Tammy Gough pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sarah Murphy,Rosie McDonagh and Michelle Sewell pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Susie Flynn and Rebecca King pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Michelle O Keeffe and Tracy Dunn pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Rosie McDonagh pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Barry McCarthy and Samantha Forrest pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Samantha Forrest pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Becca Crrigan and Sharon Felton pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Jill Lush,Jenny Mccarthy and Deirdre Carroll pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Lisa Walsh pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ali Ryan and Rosanna Davison pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Gillian Fitzpatrick and Rosanna Davison pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Gillian Fitzpatrick pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ali Ryan pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ciara Jane Crawford and Jennifer Prior pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ruby O Kelly pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Heather Condren pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Linda Keating pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Linda Keating and Frances Fitzgerald pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ethyl Larkin and Robert Larkin pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Eve McDowell pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Nicole McAllister,Michelle McAllister and Rebecca Roberts pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Destiny Vaughan pictured at the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us