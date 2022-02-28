Pancake Tuesday 2022: Here’s how to make TikTok’s viral mini pancake cereal

Pancake Tuesday is tomorrow (March 1st).

Ahead of one of our favourite days of the year, we have found the recipe to the mini pancake cereal that went viral on TikTok.

This fun, simple and tasty dish will only take you 20 minutes to make.

You will need:

Flour – 3 cups

Baking powder – 2 tsp

Milk – 2 cups

Eggs – 2

Sugar – 4 tsp

Salt – 1 tsp

Butter – 50 g

Vanilla extract – 1 tsp

Piping bag

Large non-stick skillet

Spatula

Method:

To make the batter, start by grabbing a sieve, then carefully sift the flour in a medium sized bowl.

Add the sugar, salt and baking powder and make sure your mix is mixed well.

Add your milk, eggs, melted butter and vanilla extract and again mix well.

Pour the batter carefully into a piping bag.

Preheat your pan on a low heat so that you don’t burn the pancakes. Add butter, then carefully pipe small dots of batter in the pan.

Cook your mini pancakes until they are golden on both sides.

Plate up, and add your toppings. Eat warm with maple syrup or butter, try them with milk and honey for breakfast, or add chocolate and ice cream for a sweet treat. You could also add fresh berries, chocolate chips, chopped fruit, nuts, mini marshmallows or crushed Oreo’s.