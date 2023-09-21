What is the female equivalent of the ‘Roman Empire’ trend?

The ‘Roman Empire’ trend has taken TikTok by storm… to say the least.

The trend sees a host of women quiz their boyfriends – which has since extended to all male relatives and friends – about how often they think about the Roman Empire.

Bizarrely, it seems men generally think about the former state from four to five times a week to as often as two to three times a day.

It appears that almost every man across the globe has been questioned about the Roman Empire, and now it’s women’s turn…

Considering women don’t appear to think about it, one TikTok user has posed the question: “What is the female version of the Roman Empire?”

The answers vary from historical figures, to cult classic TV shows and films, to moments in pop culture history.

However, there is an overall consensus that women think about a number of key historic events. Take a look:

The life and death of Princess Diana

Titanic

Salem Witch Trials

Greek Mythology

The Tudors