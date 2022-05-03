BeReal is the new photo sharing app that everyone is talking about right now.

The social media platform is all about capturing life as it is and being as real as possible.

Everyday at a different time, the app simultaneously notifies all its users to take and share a photo. The catch? You only get two minutes to do it, meaning there’s no time to find the best angles, lighting or filter.

If you don’t post within the allocated time, users still get the option to post but their post will be shown to their friends as “late”.

Users can also react to their friends BeReal’s with selfies of their own.

The founders of BeReal Alexis Barreyat and Kévin Perreau have promoted the app as “a new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life” and says one of its “first principles” is authenticity.

BeReal users have been reacting to the app on Twitter, and it seems to be a big hit.

One user tweeted: “I’ve never been more obsessed with an app before BeReal. I need to know what you are doing. I live for the notification. Live. For. It.”

Another wrote: “I’m literally obsessed with BeReal I love whoever thought of it.”

Have you downloaded the app yet?

