Up and Coming: Singer Ruby O’Kelly

Ruby O’Kelly is a rising star in her profession.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cavan native made waves online with her rendition of John Lennon’s Imagine as she wanted to re-highlight the song’s important message of peace and comfort.

Three years later, she has just released her second original single, titled The Final Time.

Earlier this month, Ruby performed at Goss.ie‘s second annual Women of the Year Awards at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire.

The 18-year-old received a standing ovation after she powered through her incredible performance acoustically after the power briefly cut.

Find out more about Ruby in our exclusive chat below:

Q. When and how did you first discover your passion for music?

I suppose when I was a baby, because when I was younger my mam and I used to be up and down to Dublin all the time and I used to only fall asleep listening to Barbara Streisand.

It’s always been a subconscious passion of mine!

Q. What was the first song you ever wrote?

I’ve written a lot of songs that have never seen the light of day. My first official song that I released was a song called You Won’t Stop Me, which was a song about bullying.

It was inspired by a personal experience relating to my brother – he was really badly bullied at the time. I saw the bullying from his perspective and my parents’ perspective.

I wanted to show people that bullying is a very difficult thing to endure, for all people, whether you’re the person being bullied or whether you’re the person at home who’s worrying every day.

I was so young I didn’t really understand at the time, but when I wrote the song I was in a more mature state of mind and I could look at it from a different perspective and go ‘Oh my God, this is such a difficult thing to go through.’

The innocence of not understanding, but then you do understand when you’re older, it’s so hard. I felt like by writing that song, I was bringing awareness to people around Ireland, whether they’re being bullied or if they’re bullying someone themselves, you’ll think ‘This isn’t right’.

There’s no need to pin point somebody just because they’re so-called ‘different’ to somebody else or have a different opinion or a different lifestyle. There’s no reason to pick someone to antagonise for no reason at all.

Q. Was your brother empowered by the song?

At first he was quite shy, because he was like ‘I don’t know about this’. But I told him by releasing the song it was doing a good thing for everybody and bringing awareness to it, and he agreed that it was right thing to do.

After, he felt really proud of me and I felt really proud of him as well. We were both very proud of each other. He felt like he was helping other people as well by bringing awareness to the topic of bullying and his experience in particular.

Q. You went viral during the COVID-19 pandemic for your cover of Imagine by John Lennon. What was it like seeing the incredible online reaction?

The natural reaction was I was completely shocked. I also felt glad in the sense that it was something that really needed to be highlighted at the time because during the pandemic, everything was havoc, it was just complete chaos.

The song was released 50 years to that date, which at the time was such a ground-breaking song because it made everyone stop and think ‘What have we done to the world? What’s happened to his peace on Earth we all wanted?’

It was a really good time to highlight that message again, and remind everyone that even though there were all these terrible things happening in the world, we could come together and make things better, even if it’s a small change.

A small change is better than no change. I was shocked but also glad because it was something that really needed to be heard and listened to at that time.

Q. Earlier this month, you performed at our second annual Women of the Year Awards. What was it like being part of such an inspiring day?

It was very empowering. It was also very enlightening as well. I sung two songs and in between the two, I made a small speech basically saying how inspired and honoured I was to be in a room with such amazing people.

Before that, I’d spoken to many people who told me about their individual experiences, and I spoke about how I was inspired by every one of them whether they were there for an award, or there to support somebody else.

Everyone in that room was inspiring in their own way. Women sometimes don’t realise how powerful we can be and are worth, so I wanted to make sure everybody in the room knew their worth and knew how special they were.

I was honoured to be able to stand there and look at everybody and see how happy it was. It was amazing for everyone who received an award as well, because everyone got a big round of applause, it was so encouraging. It was just a really, really lovely day.

Q. You received a standing ovation for your performance by some of the biggest names in Irish showbiz. What was running through your mind?

I was actually really surprised. In that moment, something happened with the track, but I just kept going.

It was a really nice metaphor in a way. I think women have had enough things stopping them in history that I wasn’t gonna let that stop me. I was going to keep going no matter what.

Then everyone stood up and they all started cheering and it just felt really good and inspiring. It really gave me the boost of confidence that day.

Usually when I perform I do feel a little bit nervous. No matter how many times I perform, I’m gonna have anxiety, that’s normal. Sometimes a small amount of nerves are good. That standing ovation really gave me the confidence I needed in that second, and it was amazing.

Q. It obviously did take a massive amount of confidence to do an acoustic performance in front of a room of people. Is that something that comes naturally to you or have you had to work on it over the years?

I have two sides to me, I’m almost like Hannah Montana. I have this alter ego that I use when I’m performing or talking to people, and then I have me when I’m at home.

When I’m at home I’m very different to the person I perceive myself to be at the Women of the Year Awards or when I’m talking to someone.

As of recently, I’ve gotten better at [my confidence], and it feels great to be able to talk and engage with people without feeling like ‘Am I saying or doing things right?’

I feel much more at ease when I’m singing, because it’s therapeutic and relaxing for me to just be able to get lose in the moment and close my eyes but then I find when I open my eyes, I realise that I’m there again and the anxiety comes back.

Q. Who are your biggest musical influences?

I have a lot of singing idols. One is definitely Barbara Streisand because she’s one of the first people I listened to when I was a baby.

I look up a lot to Taylor Swift, I love her music!

Another big inspiration of mine is actually my nanny. She used to sing when she was young, and everyone thought she was great when she was singing doing everyday tasks.

I was only a baby when she passed, but I’ve heard so many stories to know she was such an inspirational person and amazing singer.

I’d like to imagine that I’m making her proud, and making my mam proud, because that was her mam.

Q. Who would be your dream artist to collaborate with (dead or alive)?

In an ideal world, Taylor Swift or Celine Dion!

Q. How would you describe your own style of music?

In regards to my own songs, they’re pop-type ballads. In regards to songs I’ve covered, I aim for meaningful songs with a story behind them.

I love being able to tell a story when I’m singing. I want to make people feel the emotion of songs rather than just singing them for the sake of singing.

I like people to feel the emotion and see the story behind the song.

Q. Your new single The Final Time came out earlier this week, tell us a bit about it.

The song describes a situation where I felt very lost, helpless and at a sort of crossroads. I felt like I was stuck and the whole world was spinning around me, and I was kind of like ‘What can I do or how can I feel better in myself?’

All kinds of art are up to interpretation, but for me it describes that time in my life. Near the end of the song, I describe how I had resilience and I bounced back again. I didn’t need the people that made me feel so low and belittled.

I’m proud of myself to have been able to come back from that experience. At the time, I felt like I wasn’t going to be here in this moment to talk about it. I never thought I’d be in a position to talk about it, because I felt like no one ever really listened or cared.

Now I can talk about my experience and maybe people can relate to it, or even listen to it and like it. That’s all I want, is for people to enjoy my music.

Q. What can we expect from you in the coming months?

I try do as much as I can for the community. I love going around to nursing homes or my uncle’s school to sing Christmas songs. I try to do it every year.

I also try to do things for charity. I just do everything I can to try to make other people feel better, because even during the pandemic, I had people who didn’t have people there for them.

I’d like to imagine that I’ll write more music of my own and keep doing what I’m doing. I’ll see where it takes me. I’m hopeful and optimistic about it.

Q. Where do you see yourself in five years time?

In an ideal world, I imagine myself on a stage – whether it’s a musical or a show of my own. I like to imagine that one day I can be in a position where people know who I am and recognise me.

Not only recognise me as a singer but me as a person for all the kind things I did. Everything I do is to make other people happy. Not in an obnoxious way, but I hope people recognise the kind things I’ve done and remember it.

I’d like to be remembered and make people happy.