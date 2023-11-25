Up and Coming: Makeup artist and content creator Jodie Dodrill

After five years in the game, Jodie Dodrill has perfected her content creation.

The 23-year-old began her career in makeup at Vanity X Makeup Academy back in 2018.

She later landed herself a job on the Charlotte Tilbury counter in Brown Thomas.

Despite posting snaps of her creative makeup looks on social media, it’s not all Jodie is known for.

The Dublin native’s followers are also treated to fashion, lifestyle and travel content – after the influencer spent eight months travelling Australia and South East Asia.

Goss.ie spoke to Jodie for our latest Up and Coming feature, in which she opened up about how to combat ‘small town syndrome’ and her aspirations to launch her own business in the future.

Find out more about Jodie in our exclusive chat below:

Q. How did you first get into makeup artistry?

I got into makeup when I was in fifth year in secondary school, and I had no clue what I wanted to do. When sixth year came along and I had to make my mind up, I was so unsure what I wanted to do.

I was always creative and loved art, so I knew I wanted to do something art related. I wasn’t really into makeup in school and it was more of a last minute thing that I was like ‘Look, I’m gonna give beauty a shot.’

I went to Vanity X college and started there from scratch. When I started college I was so bad at makeup, so it was definitely a last minute thing.

Q. When did you start posting your makeup looks on social media?

When we started college, we were taught about how to promote your business as a freelance makeup artist for clientele.

I started my Instagram page when I was 18 years old in the first few weeks of college. At the time, it was @makeupbyjod, but I recently changed it to @jodiedodrill_ ’cause I post so much more than makeup.

I used to get all of my family and friends to share it. It was just a small little page, but I had no idea I would get so invested in the social media/content creation side of things rather than just the makeup.

It started off as just being photos of crazy looks we did in college, we did face paint and turning each other into men and all these things, along with any freelance apps I had done.

Q. Makeup artistry is such a creative industry. Do you ever fall into a rut?

Yeah, 100%. There are so many trends and everything’s changing.

When my page was just makeup, especially when I started freelancing, it was such a competitive industry as in there were so many people in my area doing it.

To try and advertise yourself you would fall into a rut sometimes. But I always loved it and I never stopped or felt like I needed a break from it.

I did love it, but I feel like I’m a perfectionist which is why I don’t do freelance anymore.

After every look I’d done, I’d be like ‘I should’ve done it like this,’ or ‘I should’ve done it like that’.

Q. You mentioned it’s such a competitive industry. What do you think sets your content apart from others?

You really need a unique selling point for yourself.

I’ve been doing it years, even before content creation was a thing, I had that page for my makeup so I’ve been doing it since the start. I always find the key to making yourself stand out is showing your personality. Everyone’s personality is so different.

A lot of the time, if me and another girl from down the road are advertising the same product, our content’s going to be very similar ’cause there’s only so much you can do with one product, but once your personality’s coming through – that’s what’s going to separate you, and that’s what’s going to make you stand out.

I always think showing your personality is the key, and once you have that, you’re never going to lose it and you’re going to love it.

Q. Who do you look up to in the makeup artistry and content creation industries?

That’s a hard one – I follow so many people that I love.

Keilidh Cashell has always been up there in the top. I started following her when my page was just makeup, but now she does so much like she has her own business KASH Beauty.

She’s always been the goal, and she inspires me with her content.

Keilidh Cashell is absolutely the top person that would come to my head.

Q. Makeup isn’t solely what you’re known for online, you’re also known for your travel content. Have you any exciting travel plans in the pipeline?

Yeah, I actually do! You know me, I can’t not have somewhere booked.

My boyfriend and I have booked Chicago for the 28th of December, so we’re going to be there for New Year’s Eve.

So it’s me, my boyfriend and two of our friends who we go travelling with often. I’m so excited for that, because I’ve never been before.

I’m probably going to freeze to death, but it’s meant to be fab at Christmastime, so I’m super excited for that!

Q. It takes a lot of confidence to put yourself out there online. Is that something that comes naturally to you, or do you have to work at it?

I think strangely enough, it does come naturally.

When I started, it’s been five years now, when I started talking on my Stories – I’ll never forget it. I had the page about two months and I only had about two or three hundred followers.

I’d go to Penney’s, buy makeup and then come on my Stories and say ‘Girls look at this…’ That’s when I felt a little bit out of place. I wanted to do it, but no one was doing it. Everyone would reply saying ‘Oh my God, oh my God, keep talking on your Stories!’

Since then, I’ve fallen in love with it and I can come on my Stories and say anything. I don’t feel anxious or don’t feel like I have to make myself confident, it comes naturally to me now because I’ve done it from the get-go. I know that’s what people like to see.

Q. It’s quite tough for content creators in Ireland because of small town syndrome. Do you have any experience with negativity online?

I’m actually so lucky to say I don’t.

I’m sure there were people at the start saying ‘Oh Jesus, look at your one’.

When I look back at my archived Stories, I can watch all of my old Stories. I’ve changed so much, but looking back I’m like ‘Oh my God, how did I post that?’

I’m sure people were saying that back then, especially since it wasn’t that big at the time, only big influencers were doing it.

But there’s been nothing that I know about, no-one has said anything to me.

Q. What advice would you give to someone who wants to start a career in social media, but is too afraid of what people think?

It’s a typical answer, but just go for it!

Why I’d say that is because it’s so popular now, especially on TikTok. I’d definitely recommend starting there, because all most of us do in the evenings is scroll on TikTok.

Some videos only have ten likes and I’m still watching the full videos. It’s so normalised now, which is so amazing and I love it.

If my friends were to start an Instagram account, they’d be a bit more paranoid because they have people they know on it.

Whereas if you’re to start a new account on TikTok, it’ll just come more naturally.

Once you’re then enjoying it, you’ll get into the swing of things.

Q. What are your go-to makeup products?

This is hard!

I love the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter in a few different shades. I worked at Charlotte Tilbury for two years, we’d use Flawless Filter either on its own or under makeup. We’d also use a darker shade as a contour. It’s such a universal product, I love it.

The Sculpted by Aimee Brighten-Up concealer. It’s my favourite concealer at the moment.

I’m going to have to say Charlotte Tilbury again, the Pinkgasm and Peachgasm Beauty Wands. I love them.

I have about fifty more things that are on the same level, but they’re the three that came to my head!

Q. What’s your favourite makeup hack?

It’s not really a hack, more of a trend, but underpainting with blusher I’ve been loving lately.

Do your cream blusher, then do your concealer next and powder.

I’ve seen a lot of famous celebrity makeup artists have been doing underpainting. That’s my favourite trend/hack at the moment.

Q. What celebrity’s face would it be your absolute dream to paint?

Oh my God, this is so hard! Who do I love? I’m so bad at this.

I am obsessed with Kylie Jenner – I know everyone is.

I feel like that would be really cool, and I think she’d be really sound as well. She also has her own beauty line, so that’d be a vibe.

Q. Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

I would love to have my own business, or have it in the works because I wouldn’t want to rush it – working for myself, be my own boss.

I’d still be doing this. This is what I love to do, social media and content creation. I know this is what I’m made to do. I’d love to be really successful in this.

I’d also love to have my own house in five years’ time.