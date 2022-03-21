The best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week – including a new season of Bridgerton

Season two of Bridgerton is among this week’s Netflix lineup.

We’ve rounded up our top picks of TV shows and movies joining the streaming giant in the coming days.

Take a look:

Bridgerton (Season 2)

The wait is finally over!

Season two of Bridgerton will join Netflix on Friday, March 25.

The upcoming season will focus on Anthony Bridgerton’s (played by Jonathan Bailey) romance with Kate Sharma – played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley.

The Principles of Pleasure

Comedian Michelle Buteau narrates this new limited series about the complex world of women’s pleasure.

Through interviews with sex therapists, scientists and real people, the show aims to debunk old-fashioned myths about sex and masturbation.

The series joins Netflix on Tuesday, March 22.

Boiling Point

Enter the relentless pressure of a restaurant kitchen as a head chef wrangles his team on the busiest day of the year in this 2021 film. Starring Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson, Jason Flemyng, Ray Panthaki, Malachi Kirby, Alice Feetham, Izuka Hoyle, Hannah Walters, Taz Skylar and Lauryn Ajufo. Boiling Point joins Netflix on Wednesday, March 23.

The Kitchen

Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss star in this female-driven mob drama The Kitchen.

When their husbands are sent to prison by the FBI, these mob wives take business into their own hands, running the rackets and taking out the competition…literally.

The Kitchen joins Netflix on Sunday, March 27.