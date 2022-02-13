The best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix next week

We’ve rounded up our top picks of films and TV shows joining Netflix in the coming days.

Next week’s lineup includes a docuseries on Kanye West, a feature documentary on a plane crash that killed hundreds of people, and a series based on a popular book.

Take a look:

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

This three-part series, called ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’, will give fans the opportunity to “step inside the journey” of Kanye West.

The docuseries is 21 years in the making, and will tackle the Chicago native’s music and fashion career, his 2020 presidential bid, and the death of his mother Donda.

The film joins Netflix on Wednesday, February 16.

Wanderlust

Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston star in Wanderlust, a raucous comedy about a couple who leave the pressures of the big city and join a freewheeling community where the only rule is to be yourself.

The film joins Netflix on Wednesday, February 16.

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo To Life

Comedian Mo Gilligan breaks down his days as a broke teenager, working in retail, relationship dynamics, annoying talk show producers and more.

This stand-up special joins Netflix on Thursday, February 17.

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

A searing investigation of a once-iconic company and its tragic failures, this documentary exposes how Wall Street’s influence and Boeing’s crumbling internal culture resulted in two historic plane crashes, 346 fatalities, and a shocking cover-up.

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing joins Netflix on Friday, February 18.

One Of Us Is Lying

Based on a popular novel, One of Us is Lying follows the gripping story of Bronwyn, Addy, Nate, and Cooper as suspects in the murder of Simon Kelleher.

Each of the high school students have secrets that they would do anything to protect, so how far would they go to make sure they’re kept out of the spotlight?

Season one joins Netflix on Friday, February 18.