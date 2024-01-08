The Best Moments from the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

The 81st annual Golden Globes were broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday evening.

A host of celebrities took to the red carpet ahead of the ceremony to showcase all the glitz and glamour ahead of last night’s show.

The evening proved to be a good night for the Irish and celebrated a collective of cinematic masterpieces from both film and TV.

Take a look at some of our favourite moments from last night’s show:

Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor – Drama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

What a night for the Irish!

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy finally received a Golden Globe for his role in Christopher Nolan’s biopic.

Cillian’s wife Yvonne proceeded to plant a kiss on her husband’s face after his name was called, resulting in red lipstick smeared onto the actor’s face ahead of accepting his award.

The 43-year-old was up against fellow Irish stars Barry Keoghan and Andrew Scott, as well as Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Colman Domingo.

Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to Emma Stone’s win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)



No Hard Feelings actress Jennifer Lawrence had the sweetest reaction to her friend Emma’s win on Sunday night.

Jennifer was also up against the Poor Things actress in the category, Best Actress – Musical or Comedy.

Even after loosing out on the Golden Globe, the Hunger Games star jumped out of her seat upon hearing Emma’s name and procceeded to raise her hands in the hair in delight.

Kieran Culkin pokes fun at fellow nominee Pedro Pascal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)



Succession star Kieran Culkin poked fun at fellow nominee Pedro Pascal upon accepting his award for Best Television Actor – Drama.

The pair went head-to-head in the category with Pedro being a fan favourite to win.

In his speech, he said: “Thanks to ‘Succession,’ I’ve been here a couple times, it’s nice. I accepted I wasn’t going to be on this stage.”

“So this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro.”

Then, he held his award and said territorially — but jokingly: “Sorry. Mine.”

Christopher Nolan pays tribute to Heath Ledger in his speech for Best Director

Christopher Nolan accepts the award for Best Director at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/iBt6JFznd0 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 8, 2024



The filmmaker took home the award for Best Director during Sunday night’s awards for his incredible biopic, Oppenheimer.

In his speech, he took a moment to pay tribute to Heath who starred as the Joker in his 2008 film The Dark Knight.

He said: “The only time I’ve ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend, [the late] Heath Ledger, and that was complicated and challenging for me.”

“And in the middle of speaking, I looked down at Robert Downey Jr., [who] caught my eye and gave me a look of support.”

“The same look [he’s] giving me now — the same love and support he showed so many people in your community over the years.”

Barbie wins the first ever award for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

✨ 🎥 Cinematic and Box Office Achievement goes to Barbie! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uXwKpwhdt1 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024



The category was created this year to honour films based on both their artistic and financial successes.

The film had a tremendous year having grossed over $1billon at the box office and going head-to-head with Oppenheimer on it’s opening day back in July.

Barbie went up against Taylor Swift’s concert film and emerged victorious.

Check out the full list of winners from Sunday night’s show here.