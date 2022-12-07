Our favourite Christmas ads of 2022

The countdown to Christmas 2022 is officially on.

To celebrate, we have listed our favourite Christmas ads of the year – from heartwarming new stories to the return of some popular festive characters.

Here are our favourite Christmas ads of the year:

John Lewis

Get your tissues ready, as the John Lewis Christmas 2022 ad is another tear-jerker.

Titled ‘The Beginner’, the heartwarming ad pays homage to those who foster children over the festive season.

It sees a new foster dad try to learn how to skateboard. Later on in the advert, his new foster daughter is seen at the front door holding her own skateboard, showing that the dad was trying to learn for her.

Amazon

Amazon’s Christmas 2022 ad ‘Joy is made’ is another tear-jerking.

It tells a heartwarming story of a loving father who is inspired to create a very special and thoughtful experience for his young daughter, proving joy is something we make.

ASDA

Buddy the Elf is ASDA’s newest employee in their 2022 Christmas ad.

The fun and festive ad sees him spread Christmas cheer by singing to customers and decorating the store.

Boots

The 2022 Boots Christmas ad stars BAFTA nominated actress Lydia West and is set to the track ‘You Make My Dreams (Come True)’ by Hall & Oates.

It tells the story of Holly who finds a pair of magical spectacles on the bus. The glasses allow her to see what brings people joy whenever she wears them, including turning her fellow bus passengers from subdued commuters to festive party goers.

The Christmas joy that the spectacles reveal help Holly make Christmas truly magical for her friends and family, with her being able to bring joy to everyone with the perfect present – whether it’s the colleague who loves indulging in bubble baths, her cousin who dreams of getting glam, or Holly’s Dad who finds joy in his beloved pet dog.

When Christmas morning comes Holly looks on with a smile as her loved ones open presents that spark the unique joy inside of them all, and as the film comes to a close the owner of the missing magic spectacles is finally revealed.

Disney

‘The Gift’ marks the third and final instalment of Disney’s ‘From Our Family To Yours Christmas’ ads.

In the final chapter of the series, Nicole and her family are preparing to welcome a special new addition… but not everyone is ready for things to change.

This heart-warming story celebrates the magic and joy of family, festive traditions and creating new memories.

Aldi

Kevin The Carrot returned for Aldi’s Christmas 2022 ad, which pays homage to the beloved Christmas film Home Alone.

The ad sees Katie, Baby, Jasper and Chantenay hurrying through a busy airport as they race to catch a flight to Paris. Once they are sitting happily on the plane, Katie notices that someone is missing, it’s… ’KEVIN!’

Separated from his family, the scene cuts to Kevin, who is all alone at home. He is watching the big game on TV, when he hears heavy footsteps of an unknown intruder on the roof.

‘Quaking in his roots’, he devises a plan to warn off the uninvited guest.

What follows is a series of fun, incident-packed exchanges between Kevin and the intruder – culminating in a finale where the identity of the intruder is finally revealed.

Erste

Erste’s ‘Believe In Christmas’ ad sees a mysterious man try to ruin Christmas for everyone in a small village.

He cuts power boxes and sabotages the gas tanks of cars, meaning people in the town are met with an energy crisis.

Determined not to let the man spoil Christmas, the villagers come together to lift each other’s spirits and celebrate together with what they have.