Irish TikTok stars to watch for 2024

TikTok has taken the world by storm and many influencers have established their platform off the popular social media platform.

We couldn’t stop watching these stars’ videos over the course of the year.

Take a look at our list below:

Sophie Ella



The 20-year-old’s TikTok account has grossed over 60,000 followers and sees Sophie give her take on the latest makeup trends and tutorials.

Sharing everything from outfit of the days and makeup looks, Sophie has a clear passion for fashion and beauty.

With 3.1 million likes across her account, this rising star is definitely one to watch for 2024.

Jack Swift

Jack went viral this year for sharing his vlogs and outfit checks on his TikTok account.

With over 6 million likes and boasting a whopping 68,100 followers, the 22-year-old’s bubbly personality and energetic videos are popular among those who use the app.

Jack has also bravely opened up about his mental health struggles on the platform, with the aim to create awareness surrounding the topic, amongst the LGTBQ+ community.

Meg Hughes

Meg is a past film student and is known for her cosy and wholesome vlogs, in which she gives her take cinema’s biggest hits and shares her skincare and beauty recommendations.

The Louth native also has a popular YouTube account in which she posts series of vlogs entitled, Introvert Diaries and Vlogmas.

The content creator boats a staggering 9.8 million likes and over 172,000 followers and is currently blowing up on social media.

Shane Morgan

Shane boasts an incredible 104,500 followers on the platform and has over 4.5 million likes.

Known for his vlog style posts and Get Ready Ready With Me’s, the Belfast native is a popular influencer who is currently been linked to content creator, Lauren Whelan, with the pair recently going Instagram official.

Chloe Koyce

This Limerick native is known for her gorgeous outfit videos, vlogs and makeup tutorials.

Boasting a whopping 2.5 million likes and nearly 100,00 thousand followers on the platform, Chloe has since blown up on Instagram and has been signed to Icon Management.

This beauty and fashion content creator is certainly one to watch in 2024!

Annalivia Hynds

Annalivia is a 25-year-old mom of two and is known for posting vlogs, Get Ready With Me’s and outfit fits on her TikTok account.

Boasting a whopping 11.5 million likes and 171,000 followers, this content creator has increasingly become more popular in recent years.

The Armagh native recently won Social Media Personality of the Year and Family Influencer of the Year at the Northern Ireland Social Media Awards.