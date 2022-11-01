Here’s what is coming to Netflix in November 2022

It’s official November, which means there’s a lot of new TV shows and films joining Netflix in the coming weeks.

From true-crime docu-series to feel-good Christmas movies, we’ve listed everything joining the streaming giant this month.

Take a look:

November 1

Buddy Games (2019) – A group of six childhood friends sets out to revive a competition that tests their physical and mental prowess, in order to help one of them cope with life. In the process, they rediscover their bond.

– A group of six childhood friends sets out to revive a competition that tests their physical and mental prowess, in order to help one of them cope with life. In the process, they rediscover their bond. Felon (2008) – In prison, a family man, convicted of killing an intruder who enters his house with the intention of committing a burglary, must cope with life in a violent penal system.

– In prison, a family man, convicted of killing an intruder who enters his house with the intention of committing a burglary, must cope with life in a violent penal system. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 6) – Kids animated series from DreamWorks TV.

– Kids animated series from DreamWorks TV. Jungleland (2019) – Two brothers accept a gangster’s offer of competing in an underground prizefight, in order to get rid of the debt they owe him. They, however, soon learn the dangers it entails.

– Two brothers accept a gangster’s offer of competing in an underground prizefight, in order to get rid of the debt they owe him. They, however, soon learn the dangers it entails. Kimi ni todoke: From Me to You (Multiple Seasons) – Anime series about a high schooler breaking out of her shell.

– Anime series about a high schooler breaking out of her shell. Molang (Multiple Seasons) – Kids animated series about an imaginative, big-hearted bunny and his friend, a shy chick, exploring the everyday joys of their pastel-colored world.

– Kids animated series about an imaginative, big-hearted bunny and his friend, a shy chick, exploring the everyday joys of their pastel-colored world. Spell (2020) – A man gets trapped in the attic of a hoodoo practitioner after his plane crashes. He finds out that he needs to break free and reach his family before it is too late for them.

– A man gets trapped in the attic of a hoodoo practitioner after his plane crashes. He finds out that he needs to break free and reach his family before it is too late for them. The Ghost (2022) – An ex-Interpol officer wreaks havoc and sends shock waves across the global underworld. He goes missing in action but resurfaces years later for his beloved family.

– An ex-Interpol officer wreaks havoc and sends shock waves across the global underworld. He goes missing in action but resurfaces years later for his beloved family. The Takeover (2022) – Framed for murder after uncovering a privacy scandal, an ethical hacker must evade the police while trying to track down the criminals blackmailing her.

– Framed for murder after uncovering a privacy scandal, an ethical hacker must evade the police while trying to track down the criminals blackmailing her. Travel Man: 48 Hours In… (Season 5) – Richard Ayoade and Joe Lycett’s Channel 4 travel docuseries. In this season, they travel to Rome, Valencia, Amsterdam and Hong Kong.

– Richard Ayoade and Joe Lycett’s Channel 4 travel docuseries. In this season, they travel to Rome, Valencia, Amsterdam and Hong Kong. Young Royals (Season 2) – A winter break has passed and Prince Wilhelm and the rest of his classmates are back at Hillerska. When Wilhelm tries to take revenge on August, and win back Simon’s trust, he creates problems that threaten the entire monarchy.

– A winter break has passed and Prince Wilhelm and the rest of his classmates are back at Hillerska. When Wilhelm tries to take revenge on August, and win back Simon’s trust, he creates problems that threaten the entire monarchy. Young Sheldon (Season 4) – The fourth season of The Big Bang Theory prequel series.

November 2

Killer Sally (Limited Series) – Along with family and friends, former professional bodybuilder Sally McNeil charts her rocky marriage and its end in a Valentine’s Day murder.

– Along with family and friends, former professional bodybuilder Sally McNeil charts her rocky marriage and its end in a Valentine’s Day murder. Till Death (Season 2) – Arabic series.

– Arabic series. The Undateables (Multiple Seasons) – Channel 4’s dating series that sees people with challenging conditions sign up with a dating agency to help find an understanding romantic partner.

November 3

Blockbuster (Season 1) – Comedy series. Operating the last Blockbuster Video store in the United States, Timmy Yoon and his employees fight to stay relevant.

– Comedy series. Operating the last Blockbuster Video store in the United States, Timmy Yoon and his employees fight to stay relevant. Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022) – French comedy stand-up special.

– French comedy stand-up special. The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos (Season 4) – Kids fantasy animated series.

November 4

Buying Beverly Hills (Season 1) – Buying Beverly Hills is a new real estate occu-soap following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California. Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles.

– Buying Beverly Hills is a new real estate occu-soap following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California. Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles. Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman (2022) – After his king dies, a horseman must sacrifice himself to serve his ruler in the afterlife – but sudden distractions lead to unexpected tragedy.

– After his king dies, a horseman must sacrifice himself to serve his ruler in the afterlife – but sudden distractions lead to unexpected tragedy. Enola Holmes 2 (2022) – The sequel to the Millie Bobby Brown movie co-starring Henry Cavill.

– The sequel to the Millie Bobby Brown movie co-starring Henry Cavill. Lookism (Season 1) – Anime series based on the Park Tae-joon webtoon.

– Anime series based on the Park Tae-joon webtoon. Manifest (Season 4 – Part 1) – After being presumed dead, 191 passengers of the Montego Air Flight 828 try reintegrating into society. However, disturbing realities come to light, which unsettles them.

– After being presumed dead, 191 passengers of the Montego Air Flight 828 try reintegrating into society. However, disturbing realities come to light, which unsettles them. Scarlet Hill (Season 1) – Vietnamese crime series.

– Vietnamese crime series. The Fabulous (Season 1) – Korean romantic drama series about four friends chasing their dreams in the competitive world of fashion.

– Korean romantic drama series about four friends chasing their dreams in the competitive world of fashion. The Secrets of Greco Family (Season 1) – Mexican crime series based on a true story.

– Mexican crime series based on a true story. The Syndicate (Season 1) – When the service staff of an indebted British estate goes on to win the lottery, the line that differentiated the upstairs from the downstairs becomes blurred.

November 5

Blitzed! (2020) – Out of one small London venue called The Blitz came a generation of outrageous teenagers, working class and art school kids, who would define the look, the sound, the style and the attitude of the ’80s and beyond. This is their story.

– Out of one small London venue called The Blitz came a generation of outrageous teenagers, working class and art school kids, who would define the look, the sound, the style and the attitude of the ’80s and beyond. This is their story. Cuba’s Wild Revolution (2020) – PBS nature documentary.

– PBS nature documentary. El Dorado (2012) – Documentary following a Blues Brother tribute band.

– Documentary following a Blues Brother tribute band. Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste (Season 1) – OneTaste was a sexual wellness company that gained global notoriety through the teaching of a practice called “orgasmic meditation.” This investigative documentary employs access to 15 years of never-before-seen footage and interviews with former members to pull back the curtain on the organization and its controversial, enigmatic leader.

– OneTaste was a sexual wellness company that gained global notoriety through the teaching of a practice called “orgasmic meditation.” This investigative documentary employs access to 15 years of never-before-seen footage and interviews with former members to pull back the curtain on the organization and its controversial, enigmatic leader. The Haunting of Margam Castle (2020) – British horror movie.

November 8

Illumination’s Minions & More 2 (2022) – Another batch of animated shorts based in the Minions universe.

– Another batch of animated shorts based in the Minions universe. Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022) – Neal Brennan explains the emotional and cultural issues that make him feel like something is wrong with him. From complicated relationships to abuse of all kinds, Brennan gives the audience an honest and hilarious insight into his life.

– Neal Brennan explains the emotional and cultural issues that make him feel like something is wrong with him. From complicated relationships to abuse of all kinds, Brennan gives the audience an honest and hilarious insight into his life. The Claus Family 2 (2022) – Santa’s one job? Deliver presents. But as Jules takes the reins from his Grandpa Noël, he receives a young girl’s letter with a special holiday wish.

– Santa’s one job? Deliver presents. But as Jules takes the reins from his Grandpa Noël, he receives a young girl’s letter with a special holiday wish. Triviaverse (2022) – For friends or foes, an interactive special features rapid-fire trivia questions on science, art, geography, and more.

November 9

FIFA Uncovered (Season 1) – Docu-series looking into the corruption and controversy surrounding the governing football body.

– Docu-series looking into the corruption and controversy surrounding the governing football body. The Crown (Season 5) – The highly anticipated fifth season of Netflix’s dramatized series on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

– The highly anticipated fifth season of Netflix’s dramatized series on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. The Soccer Football Movie (2022) – Four young soccer superfans team up to help their idols regain their abilities after a scheming evil scientist steals their talent.

November 10

Falling for Christmas (2022) – A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

– A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. Lost Bullet 2 (2022) – After the death of Charras, Lino (Alban Lenoir) and Julia (Stéfi Celma) have taken over and form the new leading duo of the brigade. Determined to find the murderers of his brother and his mentor, Lino won’t let anyone get in his way.

– After the death of Charras, Lino (Alban Lenoir) and Julia (Stéfi Celma) have taken over and form the new leading duo of the brigade. Determined to find the murderers of his brother and his mentor, Lino won’t let anyone get in his way. Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Season 1) – A new group of supposedly solid couples put their relationships to the test. In their pursuit of love and money, will the truth hurt or heal?

– A new group of supposedly solid couples put their relationships to the test. In their pursuit of love Motherland (Season 3) – Comedy sitcom about navigating the trials and traumas of middle-class motherhood.

– Comedy sitcom about navigating the trials and traumas of middle-class motherhood. State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith (2022) – This documentary tells the harrowing story of a woman trying to use Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law after killing a man she says brutally attacked her.

– This documentary tells the harrowing story of a woman trying to use Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law after killing a man she says brutally attacked her. Synchronic (2019) – Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star in this sci-fi movie about two paramedics questioning their realities.

– Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star in this sci-fi movie about two paramedics questioning their realities. Warrior Nun (Season 2) – A young woman wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers and gets caught up in a battle between good and evil.

November 11

Ancient Apocalypse (Season 1) – Investigating the scientific reasons why some of history’s most fascinating peoples have disappeared in the face of the natural world’s might.

– Investigating the scientific reasons why some of history’s most fascinating peoples have disappeared in the face of the natural world’s might. Don’t Leave (2022) – Elena, a policewoman who is dedicated to working towards crime against children, returns to Venice after 20 years to solve a case.

– Elena, a policewoman who is dedicated to working towards crime against children, returns to Venice after 20 years to solve a case. Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2) – Zac Efron heads to Australia in this docu-series.

– Zac Efron heads to Australia in this docu-series. Is That Black Enough For You?!? (2022) – Documentary from director Elvis Mitchell looking into 1970s Black cinema.

– Documentary from director Elvis Mitchell looking into 1970s Black cinema. Monica, O My Darling (2022) – Hindi movie about a robotics expert joining a murderous plot.

– Hindi movie about a robotics expert joining a murderous plot. My Father’s Dragon (2022) – From Irish studio Cartoon Saloon, this new animated film is about a young boy who leaves the city of Nevergreen and stumbles upon a ferocious beast.

November 14

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Season 1) – Taking a look at how people live with pets, care for them and also rely on them to protect and defend as well as comfort them in their time of need.

November 15

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022) – Swedish stand-up comedy.

– Swedish stand-up comedy. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022) – Interactive kids animated special.

– Interactive kids animated special. Run for the Money (Season 1) – Japanese reality series where celebrity participants can win a cash prize based on the time you spend running away from hunters. If you can escape to the end, you will win a large sum of money… Do you choose to turn yourself in? Or will you keep running to the end for money and for pride?

November 16

Off Track (2022) – Swedish comedy sports movie.

– Swedish comedy sports movie. One of Us Is Lying (Season 2) – Based on Karen M. McManus’ New York Times best-selling novel. The second season of the Peacock teen series

– Based on Karen M. McManus’ New York Times best-selling novel. The second season of the Peacock teen series Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo (2022) – This inspiring music documentary tells the story of how the Brazilian group rose to their legendary status today.

– This inspiring music documentary tells the story of how the Brazilian group rose to their legendary status today. The Lost Lotteries (2022) – Thai comedy.

– Thai comedy. The Wonder (2022) – A tale of two strangers who transform each other’s lives, a psychological thriller, and a story of love pitted against evil. Starring Florence Pugh.

November 17

1899 (Season 1) – Immigrants on a steamship travelling from London to New York get caught up in a mysterious riddle after finding a second vessel adrift on the open sea.

– Immigrants on a steamship travelling from London to New York get caught up in a mysterious riddle after finding a second vessel adrift on the open sea. Christmas With You (2022) – Feeling career burn out, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.

– Feeling career burn out, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love. Dead to Me (Season 3) – The third and final season of Netflix’s hit dramedy.

– The third and final season of Netflix’s hit dramedy. I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022) – Vanessa Guillen was 20 years old when she was found murdered at a US Army base. Rather than submit to silence, her family fought for justice and change.

November 18

Elite (Season 6) – When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.

– When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder. Reign Supreme (Season 1) – French music series starring Anthony Bajon and Melvin Boomer.

– French music series starring Anthony Bajon and Melvin Boomer. Slumberland (2022) – A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again.

– A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again. Somebody (Season 1) – Korean crime series about a software developer who gets caught in a web of murder through a dating app.

November 19

The Jonestown Haunting (2020) – A survivor of the Jonestown massacre returns to the site 10 years later and discovers the cult’s former home has become a breeding ground for the supernatural.

November 24

First Love (Seaso n 1) – Japanese romantic drama.

– Japanese romantic drama. The Noel Diary (2022) – Christmas feature film starring Justin Hartley.

November 30

My Name is Vendetta (2022) – After old enemies kill his family, a former mafia enforcer and his feisty daughter flee to Milan, where they hide out while plotting their revenge.