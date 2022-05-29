Here’s what is coming to Netflix in June

June is just around the corner, and Netflix are adding a host of new TV shows and movies to their platform in the coming month.

We’ve rounded up our top picks for June.

Take a look:

NETFLIX TV SERIES

Borgen – Power & Glory 02/06/2022

Foreign Minister Birgitte Nyborg finds her career in jeopardy when a dispute over oil in Greenland threatens to become an international crisis.

Floor Is Lava: Season 2 03/06/2022

The obstacles have changed but don’t worry — the floor is just as red and bubbly as you remember. New this season: a very slippery volcano.

The Perfect Mother (Une Mère Parfaite) 3/06/2022

Convinced of her daughter’s innocence in a homicide, a devoted mother soon uncovers unsettling truths as the line between victim and perpetrator blurs.

Two Summers 03/06/2022

A close circle of friends reunites for a lavish holiday — decades after one of them was the victim of a sexual assault committed by others in the group.

Baby Fever 08/06/2022

In this rom-com, a fertility doctor who drunkenly inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend’s sperm tries to woo him back after becoming pregnant.

Rhythm + Flow France 6/9/2022, 6/16/2022 & 6/23/2022

French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

First Class 23/06/2022

Step into the lives of a group of wealthy friends from Barcelona who share a love of over-the-top fashion, luxurious parties and exclusive events.

First Kill 10/06/2022

Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope: One’s a vampire, the other’s a vampire hunter — and both are ready to make their first kill.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend 15/06/2022

Rising food stars face off with Iron Chef icons – Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai and Gabriela Cámara. Only the very best goes to the battle royale finale to win the gold knife and Iron Chef Legend title. Alton Brown and Kristen Kish host with Mark Dacascos as The Chairman.

God’s Favourite Idiot 15/06/2022

In God’s Favourite Idiot, Mid level Tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co- worker Amily Luck at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.

Love & Anarchy: Season 2 16/06/2022

After receiving heart-breaking news, Sofie’s reluctance to deal with her grief sends her life, career and relationship with Max into a tailspin.

Alchemy of Souls 18/06/2022

A powerful sorceress in a blind woman’s body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny.

The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 29/06/2022

The family comedy from Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps returns with new episodes.

Snowflake Mountain 22/06/2022

This new reality show takes a bunch of clueless “kidults” who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 22/06/2022

The Emmy-nominated series about a dysfunctional family of superheroes returns for a new season. Stars Robert Sheehan

Queen 23/06/2022

After a 50 year absence, a renowned Parisian tailor and drag queen returns to his hometown in Poland to make amends with his daughter.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area 24/06/2022

Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

Intimacy 10/06/2022

A leaked sex video of a promising politician serves as the catalyst for this story of four women treading the fine line between public and private life.

Man Vs Bee 24/06/2022

Renowned actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson plays a new character in this riotous comedy. When lovable, but bumbling, dad Trevor lands a new job as a housesitter, his first assignment is a luxurious mansion filled with priceless artwork, classic cars and an adorable dog called Cupcake. But when a bee lands on the scene, can Trevor keep everything under control, or will their raucous rivalry just lead to increasingly disastrous consequences? And what irreparable damage will be done in the process? See the chaos unfold in this watch-together zippy comedy series of short-sized episodes.

Pirate Gold of Adak Island 29/06/2022

An elite team of experienced treasure hunters come to a remote island in the Alaskan wilderness in search of buried pirate gold worth millions.

NETFLIX FILM

Centauro 15/06/2022

To clear his son’s mother’s debt to a cartel, a superbike racer becomes a drug courier, risking his chances of going pro — and jeopardizing his own life.

Interceptor 03/06/2022

The last officer standing on a remote missile defence base wages the battle of her life against terrorists aiming 16 stolen nuclear weapons at the US.

Hustle 08/06/2022

When a down-on-his-luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) finds a potential superstar in Spain, he sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Trees of Peace 10/06/2022

Four women from different backgrounds forge an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda. Inspired by true events.

Doom Of Love 20/06/2022

On the heels of bankruptcy, an ad businessman falls for a singer at a yoga retreat and joins her on a journey of self-realization.

Heart Parade 15/06/2022

To save her job, a dog-fearing, career-minded woman must travel to Kraków, where she meets a charming widower, his son and their four-legged best friend.

The Wrath of God 15/06/2022

Convinced the tragic deaths of her loved ones were orchestrated by a famous novelist she worked for, Luciana turns to a journalist to expose the truth.

Collision 16/06/2022

Over the course of one fateful day, a corrupt businessman and his socialite wife race to save their daughter from a notorious crime lord.

Spiderhead 17/06/2022

In the near future, two convicts confront their pasts in a facility run by a visionary who gives them emotion-altering drugs. Starring Chris Hemsworth.

Love & Gelato 22/06/2022

Lina makes a promise to her sick mother that she’ll spend the summer before college in Rome, where she falls for the city, the people — and the gelato.

The Man from Toronto 24/06/2022

A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin—known only as The Man from Toronto— run into each other at a holiday rental.

Blasted 28/06/2022

Blasted follows childhood friends Sebastian (Axel Bøyum) and Mikkel (Fredrik Skogsrud), who are reunited for Sebastian’s bachelor party. While Mikkel never matured past being a teenage laser tag-prodigy, Sebastian has grown into a career-obsessed workaholic, who’s using the party to schmooze a potential client. But when the bachelor party stumbles head-first into an alien invasion, it’s up to Mikkel and Sebastian to reunite as the kick-ass lasertag duo they once were and fight back.

Beauty – 29/6/2022

A young singer on the brink of a promising career finds herself torn between a domineering family, industry pressures and her love for her girlfriend.

NETFLIX COMEDY

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill 06/06/2022

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, a showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Burr.

Featuring: Michelle Wolf, Jimmy Carr, Steph Tole Images v, Joe Bartnick, Jeff Ross, Dave Attell, Ian Edwards,Dean Delray, Jessica Kirson, Ronny Chieng,

That’s My Time with David Letterman 07/06/2022

That’s My Time with David Letterman, each of the six episodes spotlights one comedian, including a 5-minute stand-up set and conversation with Letterman.

Featuring Rosebud Baker, Phil Wang, Sam Morril, Brian Simpson, Robin Tran, Naomi Ekperigin

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration 09/06/2022

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration is the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics. The historic celebration featured some of the best in LGBTQ+ comedy legends, and emerging talent hosted by Billy Eichner. Highlights included icon Ani DiFranco introducing Margaret Cho, Sarah Paulson introducing Tig Notaro, Lily Tomlin introducing Sandra Bernhard, Lena Waithe introducing Wanda Sykes, and Rosie O’Donnell closing the night and inviting the rest of the performers joining her on stage for a NEW rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s hit Girls Just Want to Have Fun, GAYS Just Want to Have Fun. Other incredible talent who performed throughout the night included Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Izzard, Solomon Georgio, Sam Jay, River Butcher, Patti Harrison, Matteo Lane, Marsha Warfield, Mae Martin, Judy Gold, Joel Kim Booster, James Adomian, Guy Branum, Gina Yashere, Trixie Mattel, Scott Thompson, and Todd Glass. Stand Out is produced by Page Hurwitz, Wanda Sykes (Push It Productions), Brian Graden and Dave Mace (Brian Graden Media).

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute 10/06/2022

A new special event straight from the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival.

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory 11/06/2022

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory, a showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Schumer.

Featuring Lil Rel Howery, Chris Distefano, Christina P, Ron Funches , Rachel Feinstein, Jaye McBride

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends 13/06/2022

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, a multi-comic special hosted and curated by Davidson.

Featuring Giulio Gallarotti, Neko White , Carly Aquilino, Joey Gay, Derek Gaines , Jordan Rock , Dave Sirus

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live 14/06/2022

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians.

Featuring Michelle Buteau, Cristela Alonzo, Margaret Cho, Heather McMahan, Tracey Ashley, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Iliza Shlesinger

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special 16/06/2022

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special, original comedy from Snoop, along with sets from legendary black comedians performing at the festival.

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual 21/06/2022

Filmed at Catch One in Los Angeles, Joel Kim Booster makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Psychosexual. In a uniquely crafted three set act, Booster discusses learning the cultural nuances of being Asian as he gets older, shares his preference for threesomes with tips for successful masturbation and his fascination for human sexuality and much more.

Bruna Louise: Demolition 22/06/2022

A new comedy special from Bruna Louise.

Best of the Fest 23/06/2022

Best of the Festival, highlights from throughout the 11-day Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy 28/06/2022

With more money and a smile big enough to show off her hard earned new teeth, Cristela is living the American Dream. She hilariously shares the joys of aging in her forties, her first ever experience with a gyno, and the importance of family. Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy premieres globally on Netflix on June 28th, 2022.

NETFLIX DOCUMENTARIES

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? 03/06/2022

In this riveting docuseries, when Norway’s top cop is suspected of drug trafficking, investigators must ask: Is he a good officer or a major criminal?

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis 08/06/2022

In August 1988, two armed bank robbers keep German police at bay for 54 hours during a hostage-taking drama that ends in a shootout and three deaths.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey 08/06/2022

In 2008, a dramatic raid at the Yearning for Zion Ranch in West Texas generated attention around the world, as law enforcement agents uncovered stunning evidence of sexual, physical and psychological abuse and took 400+ children into custody. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Rachel Dretzin, gives viewers an in-depth look into the secretive polygamous sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and the rise of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs. The four-part documentary series features never-before-seen archival footage and harrowing personal stories from some of the courageous women and men who escaped. From forced underage marriage and pregnancy to a complete unravelling into an oppressive criminal cult under Warren Jeffs’ rule, the story uncovers extraordinary bravery battling tyrannical control in modern America.

Halftime 14/06/2022

HALFTIME offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes global superstar Jennifer Lopez. The film serves as the kickoff to the second half of her life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet 15/06/2022

This 6-part anthology series from director Brian Knappenberger, Luminant Media and Imagine Documentaries that tells stories of people caught in a dark and twisted web of modern misinformation and digital deception. Haunting, bizarre and up-to-the-moment relevant, the series explores consequences of “SWATing”, takes a chilling trip down the rabbit hole of white supremacy, joins a Federal hunt for the suspect of a brazen IRS heist and investigates a murder set against the backdrop of Russian election interference. Rich with distinctive characters and surprising plotlines, reality is warped when the ordinary American household collides with a chaotic web of misinformation.

The Martha Mitchell Effect 17/06/2022

This documentary profiles the Cabinet wife who spoke out during Watergate — and the Nixon administration’s campaign to gaslight her into silence.

Civil 19/06/2022

This documentary follows maverick civil rights lawyer Ben Crump as he goes to trial to seek justice for the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The Future Of 21/06/2022

With the help of industry experts, this innovative docuseries examine new and emerging technological trends to imagine revolutionary possibilities.

The Hidden Lives of Pets 22/06/2022

Bow wows and purr-fect pets! Meet amazing creatures from around the world and dig into the latest science on our animal friends’ senses and skills.

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Surviving Summer 03/06/2022

Expelled from school and exiled to Australia, a rebel New York teen makes waves among a young surfer’s inner circle — and leaves a mess in her wake.

Action Pack: Season 2 06/06/2022

Superheroes Clay, Wren, Treena and Watts are back to make new friends, set things right and get any villain to play nice in their town of Hope Springs!

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures 13/06/2022

Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there — and everywhere.

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends 13/06/2022

Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there — and everywhere.

Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2 16/06/2022

From a best friend anthem to a brainy bop, this collection of tunes from Karma shows her singing, shining and freestyling alongside friends and family.

Dead End: Paranormal Park 16/06/2022

Teens Barney and Norma become fast friends and help each other through tough times — while having tons of spooky fun working at a haunted theme park!

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 24/06/2022

Sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday 27/06/2022

Falling coconuts are putting a damper on Chip and Potato’s pugtastic vacation! With the help of a friendly tamarin and a new friend, they hatch a plan to get a puggy good sleep.

Sharkdog: Season 2 30/06/2022

Sharkdog and his human pals return for a new season filled with adventures.

NETFLIX ANIME

SPRIGGAN 18/06/2022

An ancient alien civilization’s relics on Earth hold dangerous powers. The ARCAM corporation’s Spriggan agents must keep them out of the wrong hands.

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy– 30/06/2022

Dark Schneider, a powerful wizard sealed in the body of a boy, embarks on a quest to conquer the world, accompanied by new friends and old enemies.