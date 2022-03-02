Ad
Here’s the recipe for the healthy green smoothie Kourtney Kardashian drinks every day

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Kourtney Kardashian has shared the recipe to the healthy green smoothie she drinks every day.

The reality star drinks this gluten-free and dairy-free shake each morning after her workout, and she says it hold her appetite over until lunch.

The 42-year-old recently updated the recipe, and shared it on her lifestyle platform Poosh.

Take a look:

Ingredients

1 banana
1 cup almond milk
1 large handful spinach
2 dates
1 big cup of ice
1 heaping scoop chocolate protein powder
1 tablespoon MCT oil
1 shot of E3live
1 tablespoon almond butter
1 teaspoon bee pollen
5 shakes cinnamon
2 shakes cardamom

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a smoothie maker/blender. Blend until smooth.

