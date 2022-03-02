Here’s the recipe for the healthy green smoothie Kourtney Kardashian drinks every day

Kourtney Kardashian has shared the recipe to the healthy green smoothie she drinks every day.

The reality star drinks this gluten-free and dairy-free shake each morning after her workout, and she says it hold her appetite over until lunch.

The 42-year-old recently updated the recipe, and shared it on her lifestyle platform Poosh.

Take a look:

Ingredients

1 banana

1 cup almond milk

1 large handful spinach

2 dates

1 big cup of ice

1 heaping scoop chocolate protein powder

1 tablespoon MCT oil

1 shot of E3live

1 tablespoon almond butter

1 teaspoon bee pollen

5 shakes cinnamon

2 shakes cardamom Method Combine all the ingredients in a smoothie maker/blender. Blend until smooth.