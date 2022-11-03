Here’s who’s already tipped to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will be back on our screens this Sunday, November 6, and one star has already been tipped to win the series.

The show will return to its Australian location for the first time since 2019, after travel restrictions forced ITV to film the series at Gwrych Castle in Wales the last two years.

According to Boyle Sports, early betting suggests a Royal could be crowned King of the Jungle as Mike Tindall is the favourite to win the popular programme.

The former England Rugby Union international, who is married to the daughter of Princess Anne, is proving to be the most popular bet as the bookies have been forced to cut his odds in to 10/3 from 5/1.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood (4/1) and pop icon Boy George (5/1) are also being backed for lengthy stays, while previous favourite Jill Scott, who was part of England’s Euro 2022 winning squad, has been eased to 5/1 from 7/2.

Support is thin on the ground for former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has already been pushed out to 20/1 from 16/1 to go all the way after coming in for widespread criticism for his decision to take part.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Matt Hancock’s decision to swap Commons debates for bushtucker trials has not been well received and he is proving just as unpopular in the early betting.”

“His odds are drifting already so nobody is expecting him to win over many viewers, but it’s a different story for Mike Tindall who has been singled out as the one to beat over the past 24 hours.”

The line-up for this year’s show also includes Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas.

Loose Women’s Charlene White, Radio X host Chris Moyles, and comedian Babatunde Aléshé complete the line-up.

Comedian Seann Walsh is also set to enter the jungle as a late arrival alongside Matt Hancock.