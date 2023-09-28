Celebrities Who Died In 2023

We’ve lost some very talented people so far this year.

A host of famous faces sadly passed away in the last seven months, leaving their fans heartbroken.

Take a look back at the celebrities who died this year:

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley sadly passed away on January 12 aged 54.

The singer, who was the only child of Rock ‘n’ Roll legend Elvis Presley, suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

Her mother Priscilla confirmed the news via a statement shared with People magazine, which read: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne died on February 3, aged 88.

The Spanish native, best known for his fashion and perfumes, sadly passed away in Portsall, France.

A statement confirming his death read: “The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88.”

“Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration. We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities.”

Paul O’Grady

Paul O’Grady sadly died at the age of 67 on March 28.

In a statement, his husband Andre Portasio said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.”

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.”

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

It was later revealed that the late 67-year-old had died from sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Mark Sheehan

The Script’s lead guitarist Mark Sheehan passed away aged 46 on April 14.

The band released a statement on Friday evening, which read: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness.”

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Paul Cattermole

Paul Cattermole sadly passed away on April 6 at the age of 46.

In a statement announcing his death, his family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.”

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

Paul’s official death certificate was later released, revealing that the singer sadly died from “multiple heart issues”.

Len Goodman

Strictly Come Dancing legend Len Goodman died aged 78.

The former judge passed away peacefully in a hospice in Kent on on April 22, surrounded by his family.

His agent said in a statement: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.”

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Barry Humphries

Barry Humphries died in April aged 89.

The comedian, who was also known by his stage name Dame Edna Everage, was hospitalised due to complications from hip surgery.

His family said in a statement: “He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.”

“With over ​70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.”

​”His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted. Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of ​a​​​​rt in all its forms.​”

“He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives. The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”

Jerry Springer

US talk show host Jerry Springer passed away at his home in Chicago on April 27, at the age of 79.

His representative and friend Jean Galvin later told NBC News that he died of pancreatic cancer.

The broadcaster was best known for hosting The Jerry Springer Show from 1991 until 2018.

Rolf Harris

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris died in May aged 93 after a battle with neck cancer.

The Australian- born TV presenter’s family confirmed the news via a statement, which read: “This is to confirm that Rolf Harris recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest.

“They ask that you respect their privacy. No further comment will be made.”

Tina Turner

Tina Turner passed away at her home in Switzerland on May 24, at the age of 83.

Her representatives later confirmed to DailyMail.com that her cause of death has been attributed to natural causes.

Tina suffered from a number of health issues over the years, including high blood pressure, a battle with intestinal cancer, and kidney failure.

Christy Dignam

Christy Dignam died on June 13 aged 63, after a decade-long battle with cancer.

The Aslan star’s daughter Kiera confirmed the sad news via a statement, which read: “On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam.”

“Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family. We ask that you honour our family’s need for privacy during this immensely painful period.”

“Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great story teller and amazing person. We thank you so much for your love and support shown to us. Kathryn, Kiera, Darren, Cian, Ava, Jake and our extended family x.”

Alan Arkin

Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin died aged 89 on June 30.

The Little Miss Sunshine star’s sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony announced the news of his death via a statement through his publicist.

It read: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man.”

“A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed,” the statement concluded.

Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett died on July 21 aged 96.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed the sad news death to The Associated Press.

Ms Weiner said the late 96-year-old died in his hometown of New York, and there was no specific cause; however, Tony was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease back in 2016.

In August 2021, Tony officially retired from performing after doctors ordered him to take a step back.

Sinéad O’Connor

Sinéad O’Connor sadly passed away on July 26 at the age of 56.

In a statement, her family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The beloved songstress, who shot to fame in the 90s for her cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U, is survived by three of her children – Jake, Roisin and Yeshua.

The news of Sinéad’s death came over a year after her 17-year-old son Shane took his own life in January 2022, after he left a hospital in Dublin – where he had been admitted for care.

At the time, she wrote on social media: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.”

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

In one of her last tweets, which was posted on July 17, 2023, Sinead posted a photo of herself and Shane and wrote: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”

“We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

Sinéad’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The late singer received a standing ovation at the event, as she dedicated the award tp “each and every member of Ireland’s refugee community”.

“You’re very welcome in Ireland. I love you very much and I wish you happiness,” she said.

Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud sadly passed away on July 31 at the age of 25.

The 25-year-old was best known for playing Fezco in the hit HBO drama Euphoria.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” the statement concluded.

Just days before the 25-year-old was found dead at his home in Oakland on Monday, Angus and his family had returned to Ireland to bury his father Conor Hickey.

While the actor was born in California, his family hail from Ireland – where the majority of them still live.

It’s understood his father passed away at the end of May, following a short illness.

Sir Michael Gambon

Harry Potter star Sir Michael Gambon died in September at the age of 82.

A statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.”

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.”

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

The actor is best known for his role as Professor Albus Dumbledore in the majority of the Harry Potter films.