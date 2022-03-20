A roller rink party is coming to Dublin next week.

In celebration of the launch of Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 Series, Samsung Ireland has unveiled an exciting skating rink experience in the RDS Concert Hall, Dublin 4 for one night only, on March 23.

Running from 9pm – 11pm, the fun filled event will offer skaters two hours of live entertainment and special performances.

Once finished skating, guests can relax and soak up the atmosphere rink side.

Designed as the ultimate shareable location, the bespoke roller rink will be awash with colour and light and is uniquely created to give guests the perfect opportunity to discover the epic capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and its crystal clear, low light videography.

With the Galaxy S22 series’ revolutionary new Nightography features, the camera is designed to let in more light, draw out details, and capture colours that make content pop, even in the dark.

Guests will be able to experience all the Galaxy S22 series has to offer on the night, trialling the devices with a Samsung expert.

To top it off, one lucky winner will skate away with a new Samsung Galaxy S22 device by showcasing their best nightography content from the Samsung Galaxy S22 Roller Rink on social media, including #GalaxyS22RollerRink in their social post caption.

To experience this epic night of fun, interested parties can simply visit the booking site here and register before midnight tonight for a free ticket.

Entrants must be 21+ with a valid ID and spaces will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis with a maximum of two entries per valid registration.