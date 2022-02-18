A brand new dog-friendly festival is coming to Dublin, called Pups in the Park.

Described as the ultimate dog’s day out, the festival will take place at Malahide Castle on Saturday April 30th and Sunday May 1st 2022.

Visitors will be able to enjoy and learn from a range of fun-filled and action-packed areas including the Leader Main Arena, Expert Talk Stage, Obedience Ring, Agility Course, Hay Bale Race, Puppy Academy, The Great Dog Walk, and much more.

Learn top tips from renowned veterinary experts, including Ireland’s best-known Veterinary Surgeon, Pete Wedderburn, who will headline the festival and host specialty talks across the weekend.

Try the have-a-go activities with your furry friend or watch four-legged experts Irish Working Sheepdogs, Dogsercise Flyball team, The Irish Kennel Club and many more to be announced show you how it’s done.

You’ll have the chance to get hands (and paws!) on with the country’s best dog trainers, such as Rob Walshe “The Irish Dogfather”, in exclusive woof-tastic workshops.

Your dog may even bring home the gold in one of the many free-to-enter fun show competitions from Golden Oldies to Waggiest Tail.

Attendees can also browse for the latest must-have accessories, apparel, and treats from the best dog and pet-based brands, and there will be plenty of refreshments for the humans with a host of amazing food vendors on site.

The festival is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm each day, and tickets can be purchased from pupsinthepark.ie.

Dog entry is free but not a necessity, so feel free to attend without a furry friend if you’re just looking for a fun day out.