10 New Year’s resolutions to inspire you for 2024

Having entered the first week of 2024, many folks return to their offices and are often faced with the dreaded question – any New Year’s resolutions?

“Goals” and “plans” are two words that will make their way into countless conversations over the next week, as people set themselves up for the year ahead.

We have created a short list of New Year’s resolutions that will hopefully take the pressure off and inspire you throughout 2024.

Create a Vision Board

If you’re feeling creative, why not manifest your goals and desires for 2024 by creating a vision board? That might involve exciting new travel destinations, career milestones, or personal growth. Compiling images and affirmations on your board will serve as a tangible reminder to stay motivated throughout the year. Take up a new hobby Let 2024 be the year you take up that hobby you have always wanted to try! Book yourself into a yoga class or perhaps revisit a favourite pastime of yours that you previously had to give up. Push yourself out of your comfort zone this year and throw yourself into new experiences – we promise you won’t regret it! Improve your work-life balance There are plenty of ways to improve your work-life balance, whether you can take advantage of working from home, annual leave and switching off those notifications. You could even set a goal to end work at a certain time each day so you can maximize your “me” time, as well as time spent with friends and family. 2024 is the year of self-care! Create a savings plan Even if you only have a few spare euros every week, setting them aside in a savings plan can benefit you in the long term. Future you, whose travel list is only keeps getting bigger, will thank you. Putting away a percentage of your wage each week or month, will allow you to have some extra cash for any last-minute weekend trips away. Check an item off your bucket list Think big for 2024—bucket-list big! What’s something you’ve always wanted to do but never made the time or had the funds to make happen until now? Do that thing. Go all out this year. You deserve it. Read more

People always underestimate the power of reading, not just for educational reasons, but as a break from technology and in aiding a better night’s sleep.

January is also the perfect time of year to snuggle up with a new book.

To keep yourself accountable all year long, why not link up with friends and peers to connect over the best pages you’ve read? Even consider joining a book club!

Invest in a skincare routine

Why not consider elevating your skincare routine and investing in some products to have your skin glowing. There are countless dupes for some high-end brands that can be found in the likes of Penneys and in your local chemist. Rather than focusing on covering up, use tips and tricks to help you bare all — and feel really good about it! Workout to feel good Instead of obsessing over the scale, obsess over how amazing you feel since you started being more active. Find out what it is you enjoy, whether that’s hitting the gym, going for long walks, dancing or yoga, do it to feel good. We promise you won’t regret it! Drink more water I’m sure we have all heard this one before – however, it still remains true! It is so easy to forget to reach for that water bottle that I’m sure is sitting on your desk, if we keep reminding ourselves, our bodies will soon thank us for it! Sometimes it is the simplest thing that can make a huge difference. Do something that scares you Make 2024 the year you push yourself out of your comfort zone. Practice a little bravery and do that thing you’re scared of, whether that’s visiting a new destination, changing careers or as simple as offering to give that presentation in work. It’s important to have a little faith!