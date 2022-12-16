10 More Hilarious Dating ‘Icks’

Ad
Have you ever gotten “the ick”?

According to dating expert Hayley Quinn, the “ick” is when you get a sudden cringe feeling towards someone you’re dating that almost immediately puts you off them.

Some popular “icks” include when your partner is rude to hospitality staff, when they put on a baby voice, and when they are obsessed with star signs.

We’ve taken a look at some more of the funniest icks shared by Twitter users:

1. When he comments under a rapper’s Instagram post as if he’s a friend

2. When his only form of communication is Snapchat

3. When he live tweets during a football match 

4. When he drinks milk on its own


5. When he ends his texts with ‘x’ 

6. When he confidently sings the wrong lyrics 


7. When he has bad grammar 

8. When he puts a tie on his head at a wedding 

9. When he can’t swallow a tablet 

10. When he asks you to take a photo of him on a date

