10 More Hilarious Dating ‘Icks’

Have you ever gotten “the ick”?
According to dating expert Hayley Quinn, the “ick” is when you get a sudden cringe feeling towards someone you’re dating that almost immediately puts you off them.
Some popular “icks” include when your partner is rude to hospitality staff, when they put on a baby voice, and when they are obsessed with star signs.
We’ve taken a look at some more of the funniest icks shared by Twitter users:
1. When he comments under a rapper’s Instagram post as if he’s a friend
New ick: when he’s in a rapper’s insta comments
— trappy🇧🇩 (@yourbishtrappy) March 9, 2022
2. When his only form of communication is Snapchat
Huge ick – when someone only communicates through snapchat like did you forget I have a phone number and we’re not 15
— Sasha✿ (@triceratops_xo) December 15, 2022
3. When he live tweets during a football match
people tweeting along to football matches gives me the biggest ick
— zoë (taylor’s version) (@gothfroggie) December 10, 2022
4. When he drinks milk on its own
my biggest ick is if you drink milk
— sky (@skylar_annette) December 9, 2022
5. When he ends his texts with ‘x’
i get the biggest ick when uk boys send ‘x’ at the end of their sentences 😭😭😭 ‘how are you x’ STOP IT NOW
— hanna (@hannaukata) December 9, 2022
6. When he confidently sings the wrong lyrics
New ick unlocked, when he sings the wrong words 😳😳😳
— Harry McLaughlin (@harry_mcl13) July 9, 2022
7. When he has bad grammar
my biggest ick is when ppl don’t know when to use you’re/your. why are you, at YOUR big age, saying ‘your welcome’
— vera 🏹 (@helenofnone) December 15, 2022
8. When he puts a tie on his head at a wedding
My biggest ick has to be when guys put ties on their heads at weddings
— kt (@vaughnkatey) December 10, 2022
9. When he can’t swallow a tablet
if my partner couldnt swallow a pill it would be the biggest ick known to man
— biwon blade (@kisses2yuhgirl) December 8, 2022
10. When he asks you to take a photo of him on a date
Idk why but going on a date and he asks you to take a photo of him, gives me the biggest ick.
— ANNIE DREA (@AnnieDrea_) December 8, 2022