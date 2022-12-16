10 More Hilarious Dating ‘Icks’

Have you ever gotten “the ick”?

According to dating expert Hayley Quinn, the “ick” is when you get a sudden cringe feeling towards someone you’re dating that almost immediately puts you off them.

Some popular “icks” include when your partner is rude to hospitality staff, when they put on a baby voice, and when they are obsessed with star signs.

We’ve taken a look at some more of the funniest icks shared by Twitter users:

1. When he comments under a rapper’s Instagram post as if he’s a friend

New ick: when he’s in a rapper’s insta comments — trappy🇧🇩 (@yourbishtrappy) March 9, 2022

2. When his only form of communication is Snapchat

Huge ick – when someone only communicates through snapchat like did you forget I have a phone number and we’re not 15 — Sasha✿ (@triceratops_xo) December 15, 2022

3. When he live tweets during a football match

people tweeting along to football matches gives me the biggest ick — zoë (taylor’s version) (@gothfroggie) December 10, 2022

4. When he drinks milk on its own

my biggest ick is if you drink milk — sky (@skylar_annette) December 9, 2022



5. When he ends his texts with ‘x’

i get the biggest ick when uk boys send ‘x’ at the end of their sentences 😭😭😭 ‘how are you x’ STOP IT NOW — hanna (@hannaukata) December 9, 2022

6. When he confidently sings the wrong lyrics

New ick unlocked, when he sings the wrong words 😳😳😳 — Harry McLaughlin (@harry_mcl13) July 9, 2022



7. When he has bad grammar

my biggest ick is when ppl don’t know when to use you’re/your. why are you, at YOUR big age, saying ‘your welcome’ — vera 🏹 (@helenofnone) December 15, 2022

8. When he puts a tie on his head at a wedding

My biggest ick has to be when guys put ties on their heads at weddings — kt (@vaughnkatey) December 10, 2022

9. When he can’t swallow a tablet

if my partner couldnt swallow a pill it would be the biggest ick known to man — biwon blade (@kisses2yuhgirl) December 8, 2022

10. When he asks you to take a photo of him on a date

Idk why but going on a date and he asks you to take a photo of him, gives me the biggest ick. — ANNIE DREA (@AnnieDrea_) December 8, 2022