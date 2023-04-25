Wild Youth announce they’ve parted ways with creative director Ian Banham

Wild Youth have announced they’ve parted ways with Ian Banham in a statement.

In February, the choreographer was announced as the Creative Director for Ireland’s performance at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

In a statement shared to Twitter on Tuesday, the band wrote: “Wild Youth is a band that stands for unity and kindness”.

“Our song represents our beliefs as a band,” the statement continued.

“We have cut all ties with Ian Banham and will not have him on or near our team or Eurovision journey.”

“We are so sorry for anyone offended by his comments ❤️,” they added.

Ian is yet to publicly respond to their statement.

Ian has worked as a choreographer on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars for years, and has previously worked with well-known acts such as Westlife, Nathan Carter and Walking on Cars.

The choreographer has also worked on TV series including Dancing on Ice, Got To Dance and So You Think You Can Dance.

Goss.ie have contacted Ian Banham for a comment.

Wild Youth will represent Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Liverpool next month.

The band will perform their song We Are One during the first semi-final, which takes place on Tuesday, May 9.

The foursome is made up of Conor O’Donohue, David Whelan, Ed Porter and Callum McAdam.

Lead singer Conor previously revealed their plans to honour The Script’s late guitarist Mark Sheehan, who sadly passed away last week aged 46, with their Eurovision performance.

He told the Sunday World: “Mark was an incredibly special person. I had the honour of working with The Script for such a long time.”

“In the studio every day he was the first person that backed me and flew me to London and believed in me, and hugged me and told me I was brilliant for the first time.”

“But also told me what I could improve on at the same time,” Conor added. “I kind of owe Mark everything and the Eurovision performance is going to be wholeheartedly dedicated to Mark.”