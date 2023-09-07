WATCH: The official trailer for season 12 of American Horror Story – starring Kim Kardashian

The trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate, starring Kim Kardashian, is here.

The reality star will make her acting debut in the 12th season of the popular show, “in a role specifically written with her in mind”.

The Skims founder will play Siobhan Walsh, a manager representing Emma Robert’s character Anna Victoria Alcott.

The trailer sees Anna, who has been actively trying for a baby with her husband Dexter Harding (Matt Czuchry), finally get pregnant. But then, in true AHS fashion, things take a creepy turn…

Kim’s character asks Emma’s character: “Do you want an Oscar? Do you want it as much as a baby?”, to which Anna replies: “Yes.”

The trailer then shows an increasingly paranoid Anna go from attending A-list events to being strapped to a gynecologist table in a blood-red room.

It ends with Anna shouting “get away from my baby!” at an unknown assailant.

The upcoming season, based on Danielle Valentine’s book Delicate Condition, will premiere on September 20.

Cara Delevingne and Michaela Jae Rodriguez have also landed roles in season 12, along with familiar AHS faces Dennis O’Hare, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman.

Speaking about Kim’s role, AHS co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy previously said: “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.”

“Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”