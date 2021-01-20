WATCH: Lady Gaga performs The National Anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration

Lady Gaga has performed The National Anthem at the inauguration of Joe Biden.

The ceremony is taking place on the steps of the US Capitol building in Washington D.C., where the 78-year-old was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Ahead of taking his oath, Lady Gaga, who is a longtime supporter of Biden, took to the stage to give a stunning performance.

Ahead of her performance, Gaga admitted she was “honoured” to be part of history.

On Tuesday, she wrote: “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear.

“A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol 🇺🇸 “.

Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

Jennifer Lopez also took to the stage, while Tom Hanks is set to host a 90-minute special called ‘Celebrating America’, streaming live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter at 1:30am Irish time.

The inauguration special will include performances from John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemens.

Gaga’s performance received high praise on Twitter, with many hailing it “stunning” and “legendary”.

Lady Gaga, proud is an understatement truly pic.twitter.com/5tSy2cTV8Z — Kimberly♈️ (@ucancallmekim) January 20, 2021

I'm loving the dove, symbol of peace that Lady Gaga wore to sing at the inauguration pic.twitter.com/5sigH4VNok — Dr. Sara Kapadia #GiftWINGS (@sarakapadia) January 20, 2021

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN THIS IS LADY GAGA pic.twitter.com/hSN0zBkv88 — Triconic Gaga 〄 (@Gagaxmonsterss) January 20, 2021

i still can't 😭no one will top lady gaga's performance. this was truly legendary pic.twitter.com/LNvFx2w72w — panino〄 (@panino__) January 20, 2021

The admiration and respect I have for this woman… flawless & stunning. Lady Gaga. pic.twitter.com/PmA8rop4mb — FC Bayern Fan (@fcbayernfan521) January 20, 2021