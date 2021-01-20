Home Top Story WATCH: Lady Gaga performs The National Anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration

The singer has received high praise online

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Lady Gaga has performed The National Anthem at the inauguration of Joe Biden.

The ceremony is taking place on the steps of the US Capitol building in Washington D.C., where the 78-year-old was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Ahead of taking his oath, Lady Gaga, who is a longtime supporter of Biden, took to the stage to give a stunning performance.

 

Ahead of her performance, Gaga admitted she was “honoured” to be part of history.

On Tuesday, she wrote: “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear.

“A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol 🇺🇸 “.

 

Jennifer Lopez also took to the stage, while Tom Hanks is set to host a 90-minute special called ‘Celebrating America’, streaming live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter at 1:30am Irish time.

The inauguration special will include performances from John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemens.

Gaga’s performance received high praise on Twitter, with many hailing it “stunning” and “legendary”.

