WATCH: Barry Keoghan has epic response to being banned from popular Dublin cinema

Barry Keoghan has revealed he was banned from a popular Dublin cinema as a teenager.

During his appearance on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, the Irish actor told host Sean Evans that he was barred from Cineworld on Parnell Street for being a “brat”.

“[I was banned] for being a brat, basically,” he said. “Running in and trying to watch movies, honestly. [They were] trying to stop a kid from watching movies.”

“You know, it could be a future Oscar nominee there, just saying. And then you took him away from films,” Barry quipped, referring to his Oscar nomination last year for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Barry later attended the Irish premiere of Marvel’s Eternals, in which he played Druig, at Cineworld in 2021 – which he joked was a “haha” moment.

“Yeah I was young and trying to get in and the cinema was such a romantic place to me and I was only 14…,” he added.