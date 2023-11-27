Toy Show star Sheamie Garrihy has hilarious response to his newfound fame

Sheamie Garrihy was no doubt the breakout star of this year’s Late Late Toy Show, as viewers hailed him a “national treasure”.

The seven-year-old from Kilfenora in Co. Clare won the hearts of the nation as viewers branded him an “aul lad trapped in a child’s body” during the programme.

Sheamie’s name quickly started trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, as fans officially inducted him into the Toy Show ‘Hall of Fame’.

Since then, the seven-year-old has had a taste of the limelight as kids have been asking for his autograph.

He told The Irish Sun: “A load of young ones my own age were asking me for pictures with them and an autograph.”

Sheamie also reacted to a joke GoFundMe page that went viral on social media offering to buy him a pint.

“I’ve been ­pulling pints before,” he said.

“When I was five I was pulling pints after my mammy’s wedding, she had it out the back of the house and I was serving people because of Covid.”

Sheamie’s parents Caitriona and Jamie said they were “so proud” of their son, and were delighted viewers fell in love with his personality.

“He was always like that,” his mother said. “He’s around older people all the time, my brothers would always be around and Jamie’s brothers.”