This Morning fans point out ‘tension’ between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield amid claims their ‘relationship has cooled’

This Morning viewers believe there was “tension” between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the show today, following claims their “relationship has cooled”.

The popular presenters have hosted the ITV programme since 2009, and have become close friends over the years, even holidaying with each other’s families.

But despite their longstanding friendship, The Sun reported earlier this week that Holly and Phil are “not as close as they once were”.

Amid reports of a strain in their relationship, This Morning fans have claimed the pair appeared off on the show today.

One Twitter user wrote: “Phil has tried twice to get Holly into their ‘giggle’ mode, but she ignored him. Firstly, he laughed at a story about farts, then he mentioned glow worms light coming from their ass… No response from Holly.”

Another viewer tweeted: “Doesn’t matter how much they try to cover up the cooling off of their friendship, it’s obvious on the sofa. Holly’s body language says it all, the way she sits slightly turned away from Phil.”

“Holly, can you laugh at Phil’s jokes please, people are starting to notice…” #thismorning pic.twitter.com/fqnAO02GVR — Marjorie Minge Superstar (@MadameMinge) May 11, 2023

Holly having to pretend everythings ok with her n phil 🤨 #thismorning — Sue (@Itt39354118) May 11, 2023

Holly and Phil have been working together for 14 years, but insiders have claimed their friendship has “cooled” in recent months.

It’s been an eventful few months for the duo, as they both came under fire when they were accused of skipping the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state last September.

Phil was also recently absent from This Morning for a few weeks amid his brother’s sex abuse trial.

A source told The Sun: “To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were.”

“Professionally you would have no idea there was anything going on because on camera they are acting exactly the same. But behind the scenes their relationship has cooled.”

“Before there would be a lot of banter and camaraderie off camera but that has dwindled.”

The insider continued: “Holly and Phil have gone through rough patches before like any professional pairing who have worked together for over a decade.”

“Before they have always seemed to move on, but this time it seems different.”

The source added: “Holly and Phil have respect for one another and together they have a huge amount of history on screen together.”

“But it has become an open secret that things aren’t as rosy as they once were.”

“Holly however has made her position clear and that is that she wants to remain at the heart of This Morning.”